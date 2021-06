In Star Wars, there are few things more puzzling than the stormtrooper. More specifically, the contradiction between their reputation (Obi Wan states “only Imperial stormtroopers are so precise”) and what we see (wildly inaccurate shooting). We believe that ESG funds are the stormtroopers of the investment world. Investors believe these funds to be ruthlessly efficient in providing the kinds of socially responsible companies they want to own, when the reality is, their aim is nearly as bad as those hapless stormtroopers.