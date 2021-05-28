Everything New on Amazon Prime Video in June 2021
Bosch says good bye to Amazon Prime Video this June, when the long-running cop series premieres its seventh and final season. (A spinoff series will air on IMDb TV.) Prime Video will also have a new season of The Family Man, and a new season of Flack starring Anna Paquin. Plus, right at the end of May, several collections of Borat 2 deleted scenes will be released to Prime Video as Borat Supplemental Reportings Retrieved From Floor of Stable Containing Editing Machine.