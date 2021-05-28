Everything New on Amazon Prime Video in June 2021

Netflix is notoriously mum on viewership numbers, but the Netflix Top 10 TV shows list at least gives us some idea of what's working for the streaming service and what isn't. The Netflix Top 10 list of TV shows for Monday, June 14 begins the week with consistency, as Monday's list is nearly identical to Sunday's. Over the weekend, NBC's sci-fi drama Manifest took off and landed in first, knocking last week's champ Sweet Tooth down to second. The French crime caper series Lupin peaks in third place following the release of the second half of Season 1, followed by Cocomelon and Lucifer.