Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Behind Viral Videos

Everything New on Amazon Prime Video in June 2021

By ScreenCrush Staff
Posted by 
97.5 KISS FM
97.5 KISS FM
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Bosch says good bye to Amazon Prime Video this June, when the long-running cop series premieres its seventh and final season. (A spinoff series will air on IMDb TV.) Prime Video will also have a new season of The Family Man, and a new season of Flack starring Anna Paquin. Plus, right at the end of May, several collections of Borat 2 deleted scenes will be released to Prime Video as Borat Supplemental Reportings Retrieved From Floor of Stable Containing Editing Machine.

975kissfm.com
97.5 KISS FM

97.5 KISS FM

Pasco WA
446
Followers
1K+
Post
94K+
Views
ABOUT

97.5 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://975kissfm.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keith Haring
Person
Anna Paquin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Prime Video#Rock Dog#Movies#Borat 2#Step Brothers#American#European#Fight Club#Mo Money#House#Pbs Documentaries#Pbs Living#Showtime#Big Lebowski#The Birdman Black Swan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Lego
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Documentaries
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Behind Viral Videos
Related
Moviessamfordcrimson.com

Best Halloween films to watch now on Amazon Prime Video

Get email updates with the day’s biggest stories. Invalid EmailSomething went wrong, please try again later.Sign upWhen you subscribe we will use the information you provide to send you these newsletters. Your information will be used in accordance with ourPrivacy Notice.Thank you for subscribingWe have more newslettersShow meSee ourprivacy notice.
TV & Videoscinemaexpress.com

Karunesh Talwar’s new special Aalas Motaapa Ghabraahat to premiere on Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video will premiere Karunesh Talwar’s new stand-up special Aalas Motaapa Ghabraahat on June 15. The special sees Karunesh talk about his relationship with his parents and girlfriend, his attempts at being more self-aware, and the fact that we’re all just modified versions of our parents. He had previously featured in the special Pata Nahi Par Bolna Hai on Prime Video.
TV Seriesjioforme.com

12 Best Historical Dramas Streaming on Amazon Prime

Historical drama is a phenomenal form of escapism-dating back to any era chosen by fans! From ancient Rome to the era of gowns and social conspiracies, until this century, there is a historical drama for everyone!. Relation: 10 Most Underrated Period Movies in the Last 5 Years. Whether you’re searching...
TV & Videosnetflixjunkie.com

What’s New on Netflix This Week (June 14th – June 20th, 2021)

Let’s see what Netflix has in platform for the viewers this week from June 14th to June 20th, 2021. Netflix adds many prominent works to its library every week. The ever-expanding library of the huge streaming platform does not stop improving with Netflix Originals and other quality works. This week...
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

Reacher: Kristin Kreuk and Others Join Amazon Action Series

Reacher has added several big names to its cast, including Kristin Kreuk. The action series is headed to Amazon Prime Video, and it is based on the Jack Reacher character from the Lee Child novel series. Kreuk, Marc Bendavid, Willie C. Carpenter, Currie Graham, Harvey Guillén, and Maxwell Jenkins have...
TV SeriesTVGuide.com

What to Watch on Netflix Top 10 TV Show Rankings on June 14

Netflix is notoriously mum on viewership numbers, but the Netflix Top 10 TV shows list at least gives us some idea of what's working for the streaming service and what isn't. The Netflix Top 10 list of TV shows for Monday, June 14 begins the week with consistency, as Monday's list is nearly identical to Sunday's. Over the weekend, NBC's sci-fi drama Manifest took off and landed in first, knocking last week's champ Sweet Tooth down to second. The French crime caper series Lupin peaks in third place following the release of the second half of Season 1, followed by Cocomelon and Lucifer.
TV Showsreviewed.com

Here's everything you need to know about Philo

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. With a focus on live TV channels at a fixed monthly price, Philo is an affordable cable TV alternative. Most streaming services, like Netflix and HBO Max, offer a library of on-demand content, but Philo is a little different. This service, named after television pioneer Philo Farnsworth, offers a range of popular cable channels that you can watch live or record, alongside a modest library of on-demand TV shows and movies (all of which previously aired on one of Philo’s networks).
TV Seriescriticalhit.net

Watch: The trailer for Hulu’s star-studded mystery drama Nine Perfect Strangers

Nine Perfect Strangers is the upcoming star-studded miniseries created by mega producer David E. Kelly (L.A. Law, Ally McBeal, Boston Legal, and so many more) and John-Henry Butterworth (Ford v Ferrari, Edge of Tomorrow). It’s based on Australian author Liane Moriarty’s best-selling 2018 novel of the same name. Kelly and Moriarty previously collaborated on HBO’s critically acclaimed miniseries Big Little Lies, which is based on her 2014 novel of the same name, and earned eight Emmy Awards wins in its first season.
TV Seriesnewsatw.com

HBO Max: The 16 best TV shows to watch tonight

Of the new TV shows hitting HBO Max this week, a must-watch is the season finale of Hacks, which arrived on Thursday. The comedy-drama, starring the great Jean Smart, is one of the best new shows to come out of the streamer. Aside from that, you could catch the just-finished...
TV & Videoswopular.com

Netflix Spotify Drama Begins Production, Cast Unveiled

Production has commenced on Netflix’s untitled scripted series about Spotify, the Swedish start-up that revolutionized the music industry and evolved into one of the world’s leading music services. The six-part limited series revolves around the young Swedish tech entrepreneur Daniel Ek and his key partners who shook up the music industry by offering free and […]
Businessjioforme.com

Amazon Prime Video doesn’t have to be great. It should be good enough.

With Amazon’s recent purchase of Metro-Goldwyn Mayer Studios, there are plenty of new content opportunities based on beloved movie franchises such as James Bond and “Rocky.”. But online marketplaces don’t have to compete with Netflix, Disney +, and Hulu for viewers of movies and shows. According to northeastern scholars, families...
TV SeriesBGR

The 10 most-watched TV shows right now on Netflix and all your favorite streamers

Sweet Tooth is one of those rare TV shows that comes along, about which critics and viewers by and large line up in agreement. Both demographics at this point seem positively rapturous in their praise of Netflix’s newest hit series, which debuted just a few days ago on the streamer, and which has already racked up pretty stellar audience and critics scores on Rotten Tomatoes thus far (91% and 98%, respectively).