Aada is helping to promote the proposed reach of the Cardano ecosystem with its version of loans, and other DeFi centric offerings like staking. Decentralized Finance (DeFi) lending, Aada is announcing the sale of its native token, the AADA, scheduled to span between June 15th to July 15th, 2021. Aada is a non-custodial liquidity market protocol ranking as one of the first of its kind on the DeFi focused Cardano blockchain. Per a press release shared with Coinspeaker, the Aada protocol is a fork of the Ethereum-native Aave lending platform and is built on top of the Plutus/Haskell Cardano smart contracts.