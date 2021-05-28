Cancel
Lincoln County, MT

Rosendale underscores opposition to earmarks during tour of Libby Dam

By WILL LANGHORNE
Western News
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMontana’s sole representative to the U.S. House toured the Libby Dam during a visit to Lincoln County last weekend. U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale, a Republican and member of the House Committee on Natural Resources, said the May 22 visit left him fascinated by the feats of engineering that went into the construction of the dam.

thewesternnews.com
