Loggers show signs of improvement in loss to Lakers

LA CROSSE, Wis – 1,683 Loggers faithful gathered to watch last night’s game against the Minnesota Mudpuppies. The Loggers fell 12-4 in a not-so-close game. With the series split, the Loggers fall to 1-3, while the Mudpuppies even out at 1-1. While the score may tell of a slug-fest, it was all but that. The Mudpuppies scored 7 in the first, while only recording 2 hits. A slew of errors, walks, and hit-by-pitches led to a total of 7 free bases in the first inning alone. The Loggers had some momentum in the 5th with an RBI double by, new addition, TJ Manteufel (Bradley). Ronnie Sweeny (Minnesota) followed that up with an RBI single of his own. The Loggers then proceeded to load up the bases but failed to execute and left them stranded. This happened again in the 7th; a deadly trend that ultimately led to the Loggers’ fall.