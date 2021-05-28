Loggers show signs of improvement in loss to Lakers
After keeping Kalispell in check for five innings, the Loggers floundered late in their May 26 game against the Lakers, eventually falling 14-4. A Class AA team, Kalispell has long been a difficult opponent for Libby. Coach Kelly Morford noted that despite their defeat, the Loggers performed better against the Lakers in this latest game than they had earlier in the season. The first time the two teams met in early May, the Lakers built an early lead and came away with a 21-3 win.thewesternnews.com