Vaccination promotion dropped after potentially running afoul of new state law
A push to boost vaccination numbers in Lincoln County backfired last week when officials determined the effort may violate a new state law meant to bar vaccine requirements. In their latest campaign to promote pandemic-related recommendations, volunteers with Team 56, a local public health group, launched a prize drawing contest for locals who had received doses of the coronavirus vaccine. Similar to lottery campaigns organized in other states, the effort was aimed at incentivizing county residents to immunize themselves from the virus.thewesternnews.com