Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Whitefish, MT

Daily service returns on Empire Builder

By CHAD SOKOL
Western News
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmtrak resumed daily service on its long-distance passenger routes Monday, including the Empire Builder that connects Montana's Hi-Line communities and brings tourists to Whitefish. Amtrak cut service on most of its long-distance routes to just three days a week in October as the pandemic caused a precipitous drop in ridership...

thewesternnews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Whitefish, MT
City
Libby, MT
City
East Glacier Park Village, MT
City
Glasgow, MT
State
Montana State
City
West Glacier, MT
Whitefish, MT
Government
City
Havre, MT
Libby, MT
Government
Local
Montana Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Daines
Person
Jon Tester
Person
Matt Rosendale
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Amtrak#The Empire Builder#Montanans#Republicans#American Rescue Plan#Senate#Cut Bank
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Tourism
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Montana StateNew Haven Register

New Montana laws change response to grizzly bear management

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Gov. Greg Gianforte signed two bills changing the way Montana responds to how grizzly bears are managed, saying the animal should lose federal Endangered Species Act protections and shifting responsibility for conflicts to the U.S. government. The measures are two of several controversial wildlife bills recently...
Montana StatePosted by
Daily Montanan

Montana tribes, nonprofits sue over voting laws

Montana tribes and two nonprofits are suing the Secretary of State over two bills they say unconstitutionally infringe on Native Americans’ ability to vote in Montana. The bills being challenged are House Bill 176 and part of House Bill 530, which would respectively end late voter registration on Election Day and put restrictions on ballot collections, a popular tool for Get Out the Vote efforts. Both bills have been signed into law.
Montana StateFlathead Beacon

Average Streamflows Expected in Northwest Montana

Streamflows in Montana will likely be average to below average after a dry March and April, including the Flathead River, which had a 92% of normal snowpack and a 96% of normal water year, according to the May 1 Water Supply Outlook conducted by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS).
Montana StateDaily Inter Lake

Whitefish mulls extending services south of MT 40

Whitefish City Council is taking public input on whether to allow for extending city services south of Montana 40, which would also allow for annexation of property in the area. A public hearing is scheduled for Monday before Council on potential updates to the city’s extension of service plan and...
Montana StatePosted by
94.9 KYSS FM

Update on Boats Found With Invasive Mussels Entering Montana

One way to look at it is that 18 out of 7,113 ain't bad. Of course, just one infested boat can do lots of harm to a Montana body of water. Here's hoping not too many are slipping by, as Montana inspectors have intercepted 18 boats fouled by aquatic invasive species so far this year. As of the end of last week 7,113 boats had been inspected so far, with 1,923 of those boats coming from states with known AIS infestations.
Montana StateNBCMontana

Dinosaurs, prehistoric Montana Moments at Museum of the Rockies

BOZEMAN, Mont. — Montana has one of the world's most extensive collections of dinosaur fossils. At Museum of the Rockies in Bozeman, you can see those ancient fossils up close and learn all about them. The museum attracts people from all over the world. On the day NBC Montana visited,...
Montana StateKULR8

MSU Billings rescinds mask rule

BILLINGS, Mont. - Montana State University announced they are rescinding the existing mask rule on campus, MSUB announced Monday. The following is a letter from MSUB's COVID-19 Incident Command Team & Chancellor Hicswa:. Dear Campus Community,. Last Friday, Commissioner of Higher Education Clay Christian sent a memo to all MUS...
Montana Stateexplorebigsky.com

New virus strains confirmed in Montana

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 5/17/21. Two coronavirus strains that have caused deadly outbreaks in other countries have been identified in Montana, according to the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services. One case of the strain from India was identified in Lewis and Clark County, and three cases from the strain from Brazil have been linked to Big Horn, Gallatin and Meagher counties. The information was “quietly posted on the MDPHHS’s website on May 7,” according to the Daily Inter Lake. Both variants are more transmissible, but it is unclear if they are more deadly. NBC Montana confirmed on May 17 that all three cases of the Brazil variant were “breakthrough” cases, which means the patients were two weeks from their final COVID-19 vaccinations and considered fully vaccinated when they tested positive.
Montana Statenorthernbroadcasting.com

Former Montana Attorney General Spreads Awareness Of Raptor Conservation

Former Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke hopes to float Montana’s rivers on a listening tour as he embarks on running for Congress to represent Montana. The redistricting process for Montana’s second House seat will be done later this year. Traditionally, the Congressional districting has spilt the state along an east-west axis and its anticipated that will likely happen again with current Representative Matt Rosendale running in the east, while Zinke, who is from Whitefish, will likely be running in the west. Before becoming a member of the president Trump’s Cabinet, he served as Montana’s lone Congressman.
Montana Statenorthernbroadcasting.com

Goodwill CEO Talks About What The Company Provides Montana

With graduation season upon us and employers planning to hire 7.2% more graduates from the Class of 2021 than they did from the Class of 2020, the personal-finance website Wallet Hub released its report on 2021’s best places to start a career comparing more than 180 U.S. Cities. Billings ranks 66th while Missoula is at 97th based on 28 key indicators of career-friendliness from the availability of entry level jobs to monthly average starting salary to housing affordability.
Montana Statevoicesofmontana.com

Aquatic Invasive Species In Montana Waters

Download file | Play in new window | Duration: 17:20. What can Montana boaters do to put an end to aquatic invasive species entering our state? In recent years, the invasive Quagga and Zebra Mussels have been found in Montana waters and there’s been an increased effort to completely clear them out by Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks. Click on the podcast to hear from the Montana FWP Aquatic Invasive Species Bureau’s Liz Lodman learn what exactly they’ve been doing and what still needs to be done to keep these mussels out for good.
Montana StateMissoulian

Montana adds 39 new COVID-29 cases, death toll stays at 1,598

Montana reported another 39 COVID-19 cases in Monday in an update to the state case mapping and information website. As of Monday, there were 1,055 active cases in the state. The state’s official death toll from the disease remained at 1,598. Total cases in Montana have reached 110,723. The number...
Montana StatePost Register

Missing Montana woman's vehicle found with body inside

GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) — The Cascade County Sheriff says a pickup truck belonging to a Great Falls woman who has been missing for nearly three years was found with a body inside it in the Missouri River last week. Sheriff Jesse Slaughter says the body has not been identified....
Montana StatePosted by
Newstalk KGVO

Montana Morning State News Headlines for Monday, May 17

Three bicyclists had to be rescued by Glacier Park rangers late last week when two avalanches occurred within minutes, separating and stranding the bicyclists. No injuries reported. The Missoula County Attorney's Office reported 18 new felony cases last week. In addition, more trials are being scheduled due to relaxation of...
Columbia Falls, MTPosted by
The Daily Inter Lake

Farm Hands director on front line of battling hunger in the Flathead

Gretchen Boyer is working hard to make sure no one in the Flathead Valley goes hungry. Since taking over as executive director of Farm Hands Nourish the Flathead in 2017, Boyer, of Whitefish, has seen the nonprofit staff grow from the 20 hours a week she alone put in from her home to an organization with four full-time and two part-time employees and an Americorps Vista volunteer.
Montana StateHavre Daily News

Civics education for Montana students must reject fringe thinking

Today’s students are tomorrow’s citizens. We need all Montanans to understand, and care about, the future of our state and nation. We need them to study our founding documents, and understand what makes the United States so exceptional. And we need them to comprehend when our country has fallen short of its lofty goals, and how ordinary citizens and leaders alike have come together to enact change to guarantee we learn from our history and that the same mistakes are not repeated.
Montana StateMissoulian

Montana university system ending on-campus mask requirements

Montana's public university system is no longer requiring that masks be worn on its campuses, although colleges are being asked to still consult with local health officials before changing their policies. State Commissioner of Higher Education Clayton Christian on Friday issued a letter to the Board of Regents and other...
Montana StatePosted by
94.9 KYSS FM

Winter Storm Warning This Week in Parts of Montana

Mother Nature needs to take her medication. She is having a rollercoaster of emotions this Spring. So far the timing of all of her tantrums has been impeccable. Weather has thrown a wrench into many of my plans this Spring. Mostly when it comes to fishing. I have been planning certain fishing trips and outdoor adventures since the first of the year. Anxiously awaiting for the time to come. Then when the day finally arrives, the skies open up, and drench us in rain. Or, in many cases this Spring, bring out the dreaded wind. But, it always seems to happen on the weekends. Weekdays are usually bright and shiny. Just the weekends are when nature decides to be temperamental. Except for this past weekend, when it was gorgeous. But, the sunshine and warm temperatures unfortunately are short lived. This week is going to see cooler temperatures as well as a possible chance of SNOW.