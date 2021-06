2023 Osceola (Fla.) four-star defensive lineman Derrick LeBlanc checked out UCF on Monday and liked what he saw so much, he returned to campus for the second day in a row. "I just wanted to show love to the coaching staff," LeBlanc explained. "It's the hometown team. Coach (Kenny) Martin, Coach Gus, Coach T-Will, are who I talk with the most and they've recruited me the hardest. I just, the love I got for them, they're the hometown [team], I can't go wrong with them."