Starting today, everybody age 12 and up in Manitoba and Saskatchewan will be able to get their second COVID-19 vaccine dose. Manitoba opened up both first and second dose eligibilty to all people covered by current Health Canada approval - all people age 12 and up. People ages 18 and up can receive doses of AstraZeneca, Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, while youths age 12-17 can only receive Pfizer doses - the other two doses have not yet received Health Canada approval for use in people under age 18, though this may change in the coming weeks.