An old drug could give new life to Parkinson’s patients and this biopharma company is on fire after signing a letter of intent to acquire it. This class of Parkinson’s drug could have substantial benefits over current treatments. Adhera Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCPK:ATRX) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, The company signed a Letter of Intent with Melior Pharmaceuticals II, LLC to acquire MLR-1019 (armesocarb) from Melior Pharma 2. The drug is being developed as a new class of therapeutic for Parkinson’s disease is believed to be the only drug candidate today to address both movement and non-movement aspects of the disease.