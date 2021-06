Scientists have discovered an entirely new population of pygmy blue whales in the Indian Ocean. These gentle giants were able to evade detection for several years despite their size and this was possible by nuclear bomb detector arrays. Their unique acoustic data captured by these arrays revealed it has a unique song that scientists haven’t come across before. The new population of pygmy blue whales named Balaenoptera musculus brevicauda can reach up to a length of 79 feet is named as Chagos population after a group of islands in the Indian Ocean near the group’s lair.