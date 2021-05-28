Trades are a passion for this award winner

HUSTISFORD — The 2021 award and scholarship winners at Hustisford High School have been announced. Allison Noll, daughter of Chuck and Anne Noll, is the valedictorian for the Class of 2021. She will be attending Marian University. Noll received the American Legion Good Citizen Award and Trailways Academic All-Conference Award. She received the following scholarships: Academic Achievement Award from Marian University for $15,000 per four years, Academic Excellence for $9,000 over four years, Associate Engineering Corporation $750, 1929-1972 Alumni $500, Hustisford Staff $500, United Liquid Waste $500, Elvin and Louise Will Family Foundation $500, Hustisford Booster Club $250, Beatrice and Otto Hopfinger Memorial $500, Hustisford Fire Company $500, Hustisford Fire Department Auxiliary $300, Hustisford Lions Club $1,000, Sinissippi Trail Hawks $250 and the Krizan Scholarship $1,500.