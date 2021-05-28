Cancel
Music

Trades are a passion for this award winner

By Janice Holst
schoolnewsnetwork.org
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSparta — Senior Mia Ramos is one of 65 high-school students statewide to be named a recipient of the 2021 Breaking Traditions Awards from the Michigan Department of Education. The awards go to students in technical education programs that are pursuing careers in which fewer than 25% of those working...

www.schoolnewsnetwork.org
