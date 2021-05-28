Trades are a passion for this award winner

Presenting CT Lab’s 2021 Black Leaders in Consumer Tech. To commemorate Juneteenth, CT Lab Global Media would like to share a snapshot of the diversity in our own industry. The inaugural Black Leaders in Consumer Tech Awards shines a special spotlight on nine African-American leaders in the CT space who are driving the industry forward and making history in the process. We collected first-hand accounts of their career paths, challenges they’ve faced along the way, and advice they’d give to non-Black colleagues who want to support the inclusion of Black people in the industry.