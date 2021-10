Many of you use Gmail as your primary email client. Almost everyone knows that you can delete an email, but what quite a few people don’t know is that when you delete it, it’s not deleted permanently. Google keeps your emails available for the following 30 days, before it removes them permanently. Well, if you’d like to get rid of them straight away, for good, we’ll show you how to delete email from Gmail permanently.

INTERNET ・ 9 DAYS AGO