Giro d’Italia 2021 Stage 20 Preview

Giro d’Italia 2021 Stage 20 (5 stars) This final day of climbing can either be sensational or a dud. Last Giro’s stage 20 to Sestriere was spectacular and ended with Geoghegan Hart and Hindley tied on overall time before the TT finale in Milan. Such a conclusion was unprecedented, so what’s more likely is that the climbers fighting for the podium will be seeking as many seconds’ advantage over the stronger time trialists on this last mountaintop finish. So, it shouldn’t be a dud. Maybe it will even see a conclusion like that achieved by Froome when he overcame a three-minute deficit with a massive solo break to take the pink jersey in 2018; but more likely is the stage win being fought out between members of an early breakaway.