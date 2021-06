It’s always a good day when Boris Brejcha drops new music. Today, it’s a good day three times over. I say this, as Boris put out a new three-track body titled EXIT EP. It is his single largest offering of music since last year’s 12-track album, Space Driver. The last time we wrote about the Venetian mask-wearing Boris Brechja, it was in regards to his aptly-named single titled ‘House Music‘. This was early last month. Now, we are writing about his EXIT EP, and I think you are going to love it.