Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

You Can Now Hide Your Public Like Counts On Instagram And Facebook

By George Carey-Simos
wersm.com
 21 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter testing for some time, Instagram has now announced that everyone on Instagram and Facebook will be able to hide their public like counts. Instagram started testing hiding like counts around two years ago, as a way to “depressurize people’s experience” on its platform. Now, instead of taking away like...

wersm.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Mosseri
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Settings#Mosseri
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Internet
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Instagram
Related
Internetvoonze.com

So you can find the WhatsApp of a company from its Facebook page

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements. - Advertisement - The team ofMark Zuckerberg every day is working to link much more to Facebook Y WhatsApp, and although this function that we will show you is not available to everyone, as indicated by the messaging application itself on its website, now you can contract a company to request information and buy the products you want more quickly.
Internettelegraphstar.com

Instagram Login With Facebook at www.Instagram.com Sign In

In 2012, Facebook acquired Instagram for a meager sum of $1 Billion, which was quite a big amount considering the size of the photo-based social media platform at that time. Instagram has been one of the most widely used social media platforms alongside Facebook, Twitter, Youtube, etc. Instagram began as...
CollegesHer Campus

Is Hiding Instagram Likes For The Best? 5 College Women Weigh In

Instagram recently launched its latest feature: the option for users to hide their Instagram likes. Instagram has been toying with the idea of hiding likes for a while now — in fact, some users have been unable to see their likes for the past several months. So, how can you...
Small BusinessPosted by
TechRadar

GoDaddy customers can now create and share directly to Instagram

GoDaddy has added extra functionality to its suite of Websites + Marketing tools, which will allow users to publish posts directly to Instagram. The move is aimed at helping small business owners looking to grow their e-commerce profile and build a more effective digital strategy. Along with direct publishing, users will be able to schedule posts to appear when they’ll have the most impact.
Internetbloggingunplugged.com

Tailwind Create Update- Now available for Instagram, Facebook and Pinterest

Disclosure- Hello there! Before you get started just wanted to be transparent and let you know that Blogging Unplugged is a blog that makes most of its income from affiliate commissions meaning some of the links on this page are affiliate links and if you purchase a product using our link we will make a small commission. Also, the product purchased will not cost you anything extra and in some cases you might get a decent discount using our links. Thank You for listening and Have a good day.
Minoritiesmakeuseof.com

You Can Now Add Pronouns to Your Pinterest Profile

Support for the LGBTQ+ community has grown a lot over the past few years, and this is being reflected across several social apps and platforms. Pinterest joins Instagram, Reddit, and Slack in adding a dedicated field for a user's pronouns. Pinterest Adds New Pronouns Field to Its Profiles. Pinterest announced...
Cell PhonesElite Daily

You Can Control What You See On Instagram With These Easy Steps

If you’ve ever wondered how Instagram decides what to show you on your Explore page or what factors influence how certain posts show up in your Stories or Feed, the tech giant has some answers. Instagram users have been sharing their own theories about what influences the app’s algorithm — but in a June 8 blog post, Instagram head Adam Mosseri shed some light on exactly how Instagram decides what you see. Here’s what to keep in mind if you want to change your Instagram Feed or Explore page.
InternetEntrepreneur

How to Use Instagram's 'Hide Likes' Feature

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. Last month, Instagram officially launched its ability hide "likes", targeted towards giving users more control over their experience on the apps and reduce the pressure of social validation. Instagram creators have been under high pressure after recent engagement drops, and some of them looked for content validation in their like counts. With this feature, Instagram is trying to reduce pressure from the shoulders of the creators and promote original content on the platform.
Internettestingcatalog.com

Now you can search across headlines on Facebook News

Facebook News section is still only available in a limited amount of countries like the UK or Germany. Now you can search for a certain topic in headlines and see the list of news articles matching your query. On the results page, you can also see how many reactions each article has.
Relationship AdviceMMORPG News

Find 10 most useful Hookup Apps in 2019 ith have actually a girl hookup Facebook that you like, Down can be

If with have a female hookup Facebook that you like, Down will be the way to one-night her away or to join apps one-night some action that is one-night. All of it for is dependent upon your genuine motives. Down will help you to discreetly convey the message. However, Down kind of provides through the function that is initial of dating apps:. Instead, Down is a dating for the hookup application for the buddies and buddies for the buddies. In case you are able to rely on a couple of things РІР‚вЂќ being completely anonymous and entirely protected that you choose Down.
Internethowtogeek.com

How to Deactivate Facebook Messenger

Wondering how to deactivate Facebook Messenger but can’t find the option? You’re not alone. Facebook has made it somewhat difficult to disable Messenger without disabling other Facebook services first. Here’s how it works. You Can’t Disable Messenger Alone. To disable Facebook Messenger, you’ll have to disable your Facebook account, too....
Softwaretecheblog.com

Facebook AI Can Now Emulate Your Handwriting Style Using a Photograph of Just a Single Word

Facebook’s TextStyleBrush, the company’s latest AI research project, needs just a photo of a single word to emulate your handwriting style. This means that you’ll easily be able to edit and replace text in images, making it the first self-supervised AI model that replaces text in images of both handwriting and scenes using a single example word. It opens the door to advancements in personalized messaging and captions, such as photo-realistic translation of languages in augmented reality (AR). Read more for a video and additional information.
Cell Phonestechlicious.com

How to Download a Video from Facebook

Facebook likes to keep your content on its service and doesn't offer any way to natively download videos. So, while you can share Facebook video posts within Facebook or provide a link to the video, there is no to share that video via email or other social platforms. We tested...
Books & LiteratureJane Friedman

How Authors Can Leverage Facebook Ads to Sell More Books

Today’s post is by book advertising consultant Matt Holmes. When authors want to advertise their books, three advertising platforms spring to mind for most: Facebook ads, Amazon ads, and BookBub ads. And while each of these platforms can be amazing in their own right and even more so when used...
Internetmelodyinter.com

Deactivate Buhari’s accounts on your platforms- Fayose tells Instagram, Facebook and other social media platforms

Following the Federal government’s decision to suspend the operations of Twitter in Nigeria after the platform deleted President Buhari’s tweets referencing the Civil war, former Ekiti state governor, Ayo Fayose, has called on Twitter and other social media platforms to delete the accounts of President Buhari. His tweets read”I said it before and let me reiterate it again that it is only a ‘jonah’ in a ship that can make such pronouncement, suspending Twitter from the country. God, please save us from President Buhari, ‘the jonah in our ship’.Those undermining the rights of Nigerians to freedom of expression should themselves not enjoy such right.Therefore, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and other Social media platforms should deactivate all accounts associated with @MBuhari and his govt as done in Turkey in 2020 for us to have peace in Nigeria.”
Cell Phonestechzimo.com

Twitter’s DM search bar feature will make messaging smooth for Android users

Twitter’s DM search bar feature is very useful for you. This frees you from the hassle of scrolling all the way through to see a conversation. This can make your messaging experience easier. Let us know what is the DM search bar feature of Twitter. Through this feature, direct message searches can be done by typing the names of users or groups in the search bar.
Internetnordvpn.com

Is Reddit safe?

Reddit is a massively popular social news aggregation and discussion platform. It’s like a classic online forum, but operating on a much larger scale. Registered users submit their content, which can be voted up or down by other members. For better navigation, posts are organized in various subcategories and user boards.