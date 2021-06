We’re excited to announce that the one and only James O’Barr will once again be attending Dallas Comic Show as a special guest at DALLAS COMIC SHOW’s Saturday Special this June 26th, 2021 at Music City Mall in Lewisville, TX. James is the highly-respected creator and artist of THE CROW comic book series, which has spawned four movies and a television series, statues and action figures. In 2019 we celebrated the 25th Anniversary of THE CROW movie starring Brandon Lee, and the character and comic book’s 30th Anniversary with a special appearance and screening of the movie with James, so if you missed out on that show, make sure to come see him this time! A new big screen reboot is also said to be on its way. We’re always honored to have Mr. O’Barr on the guest list for our events, so please make an effort to swing by his booth and say hello.