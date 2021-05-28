Cancel
Music

Rome in Silver delivers enchanting new single "Like You"

By Max Rosenfield
earmilk.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQuickly making a name for himself as one of the most versatile producers in the dance music space, Rome in Silver thrives on letting his creativity out of the box that a lot of producers find themselves trapped in. His latest single, "Like You" showcases his imaginativeness; offering an enchanting dance music track destined to make listeners catch a groove.

earmilk.com
Rome#Silver#Dance Music#Creativity#Bonobo#Lsdream
