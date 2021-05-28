Rome in Silver delivers enchanting new single "Like You"

Kaskade is back in the REDUX groove and has unveiled “Where Did You Go,” the first single off the fifth installment of the series. After a year that saw shows get canceled and much of the scene put on hold, Kaskade has returned in style with new releases and performances as well. Earlier this week, he teased that the fifth installment of his beloved REDUX series was on the way, and then, dropped the details about his return to Los Angeles at SoFi Stadium on July 17. Teaming up with Insomniac to bring the show to life, Kaskade will be the first DJ to ever perform at the venue, which only further adds to his collection of “firsts” and massive shows in the City of Angels.