Rome in Silver delivers enchanting new single "Like You"

The singles that really matter this week – simples…. Japanese Telecom – Japanese Telecom EP (Clone Aqualung Series) Japanese Telecom was a short-lived project from Gerald Donald, who, alongside James Stinson, is perhaps best-known as one half of seminal Detroit act, Drexciya. The duo garnered mythical status among their many admirers, a supernatural mystique propelled not only by their distinctively hard-edged electro sound, but also due to the shield of anonymity behind which the flames of their legend were able to intensify. Purportedly members of an underwater ‘Drexciyan’ tribe, the duo’s Afro-futurist concept fused neatly with their Underground Resistance label mates, and their music is revered as some of the most ground-breaking electro ever released. Donald recorded two albums under the Japanese Telecom moniker, with the projecting providing an outlet for the technology-obsessed producer to explore his affection for the modernist elements of Japanese culture, in the process channelling an – at times – more whimsical musicality than he was previously associated with.