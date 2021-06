The Navy has been working to make the idea of a railgun an operational reality since 2005. Joseph Trevithick View Joseph Trevithick's Articles. After some 16 years of research and development, the U.S. Navy appears poised to kill its electromagnetic railgun program. The service has not asked for any new funding for the project in its latest budget request and says it will wrap up all the work it has planned now by the end of the current fiscal year, before effectively putting what's left of this effort into storage.