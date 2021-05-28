Navy Speeds Up Ship Retirements as It Ramps Up Investment in New Platforms
The Navy is on a mission to transform the fleet with innovative new ship platforms -- and it's forging ahead with plans to retire old ships to support that effort. The service's $163.87 billion fiscal 2022 budget request, narrowly up from $162.9 billion last year, includes funding for a smaller fleet of 346,200 sailors, down 1,600 from last year's end strength. A Defense Department budget summary notes that the smaller force is due in part to the Navy's decommissioning plans, particularly the 2021 retirement of the amphibious assault ship Bonhomme Richard following a devastating fire.www.military.com