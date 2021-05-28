Marine Corps Invests in Drone Truck-Based Ship-Killer Missile as it Ditches Some MRAPs

Plus, a Russian hacking group poses as USAID and cybercriminals face their peers in a shadow court system. According to the United Nations Security Council’s Panel of Experts on Libya, military drones used in a March 2020 skirmish between the Libyan government and a breakaway military faction operated in a “highly effective” autonomous mode whereby they hunted enemy soldiers on their own. “The lethal autonomous weapons systems were programmed to attack targets without requiring data connectivity between the operator and the munition: in effect, a true ‘fire, forget and find’ capability,” wrote the UN in a report obtained by New Scientist magazine. In another passage, the report describes the drones as having “hunted down” soldiers from the breakaway military faction. The drones in question are Kargu-2 quadcopters produced by Turkish military tech company STM. They are fitted with explosive charges that detonate on impact in kamikaze-style attacks. Learn more at The Daily Star.