The June 8 Sentinel had a major front-page article about the Fall Mountain U.S. Army JROTC. This program was portrayed to be about leadership, personal growth and teamwork. No other purposes were mentioned in your story. In the interest of fair reporting, you might have made some mention of the U.S. military’s mission. That is hardly an incidental reason for the existence of JROTC, and surely the children enrolled are told about it. Here is an official goal: