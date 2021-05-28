Cancel
Festival

Memorial Day 2021 Honoring Those Who Made the Ultimate Sacrifice

By Editor's Picks
Military.com
 19 days ago

Video of Memorial Day narrated by Gen Joel Carey, 18th Wing Commander, and CMSgt Jessica Bender, 18th Wing Command Chief. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Demond Mcghee and Airman 1st Class)

www.military.com
Portales, NMEastern New Mexico News

Ceremony honors those who gave lives

PORTALES - Monday was to be the 75th consecutive year Portales had celebrated Memorial Day and honored the local soldiers who gave their lives for their fellow citizens. A few inches of rain was not about to stop anybody. Monday's ceremony at the Portales Cemetery moved a few blocks south,...
Festivalalbionnewsonline.com

Memorial Day message: Think of those who died in military service

American Legion Post 334 and Auxiliary, along with the Sons of the American Legion, hosted the annual Memorial Day program on May 31, 2021. About 8:30 a.m., the fog cleared allowing for an outside ceremony at the Veteran’s Memorial. A large crowd attended to show respect for those who have fallen and those who still serve.
Seeley Lake, MTseeleylake.com

Remember and honor those who purchased freedom with their lives

SEELEY LAKE – Nearly 100 members of the community joined together Monday, May 31 to remember and honor those veterans who sacrificed and gave their lives in service to our country. People looked through the name plaques that were recently mounted to the new kiosk to find those they loved and remember others from the community who served.
Hamburg, IAhamburgreporter.com

Legion honored fallen heroes on Memorial Day

The Hamburg American Legion celebrated its annual Memorial Day ceremony at Hamburg City Park honoring the men and women who died while serving in the U.S. military. The ceremony started with a prayer and followed by the pledge of allegiance and the national anthem. Ron Bromley then directed some words to the people present.
Montoursville, PASun-Gazette

Honoring those who went before them

Each year as Memorial Day approaches, members of the Montoursville Volunteer Fire Department place new flags on the graves of 100-plus fire company members buried at Montoursville Cemetery and other cemeteries in the area. The flags read “Loyal to our duty.” In this photo taken last week, Don Konkle, the oldest active member of the fire department, prepares to put a flag on the grave of Pearson Konkle, a distant relative and one of the fire company’s founding members.
Roxbury, PAshipnc.com

Honor Guard performs Memorial Day Honors in Roxbury

The American Legion Post 223 Honor Guard recently performed Memorial Day Honors at Roxbury Cemetery for the 44 Veterans that are interned there. Many of the Veterans served during the Civil War and World War I, and there are even some from the War of 1812. The Honor Guard gave a 21-Gun Salute, and finished with the playing of TAPS.
Madison, ALtheredstonerocket.com

Madison honors those who proudly wore the uniform

The late morning sun shone brightly on the City of Madison Wall of Heroes during the Madison City Memorial Day Ceremony Monday. Dozens of Madison residents attended the observance, which took place at. 11 a.m. at Madison Veterans Memorial Park and was facilitated by American Legion Post 229. “Today, we...
Politicskiowacountysignal.com

Adventures in Writing: Honoring those who served

Since we returned to the farm, my husband has marched with the VFW on Memorial Day. Over the years the veterans marching have changed, with the W.W. II veterans gradually disappearing from the group. This year the marchers were reduced in number by the death of a Viet Nam Veteran normally a part of their group, who passed away recently. It was a challenge to assemble marchers, at a time when fewer local men and women choose to join the military, but as it turned out, the largest group in quite a while arrived on a damp morning, assembling in the mist and drizzle in hopes that by 10 o'clock the weather would clear.
Northampton County, NCroanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Northampton County honors military’s ultimate sacrifice

JACKSON – In front of the steps of the Northampton County courthouse in Jackson, a small crowd gathered here Monday for the annual Memorial Day ceremony to remember servicemen and women who have made the “ultimate sacrifice” for their country. After an opening prayer by Rev. Franklin D. Williams and...
Stockton, MOCedar Republican

Honoring those who served: Post 230 visits national cemetery

Members of the Stockton American Legion Post 230 Trent Sallee helped place miniature American flags at the Springfield National Cemetery on Thursday, May 27. Director of Missouri Veterans Cemetery, Hugh Meyers, requested Post 230 to help remember those who have fallen serving the United States. Legion members finished up placing the flags just before the downpour.
Cumberland, RIValley Breeze

Handmade gifts of quilts honor those who served

CUMBERLAND – It’s an incredible feeling, says Sandra-Lynn White, to see the impact of a handmade gifted quilt reflected in tears on the face of a Vietnam or Korean War veteran. White, state coordinator for the Quilts of Valor Foundation and a Cumberland resident, said she’s proud to be part...
Braidwood, ILcoalcitycourant.com

Braidwood honors veterans on Memorial Day

The Braidwood American Legion Koca Post 39 remembered fallen soldiers during this year's Memorial Day ceremony on Monday, May 31. Commander Jim Chappell and Reed Township Supervisor Sherrill Knorr places a wreath at the Reed Township Veterans Memorial in Braidwood during the ceremony. In addition to honoring all fallen service...
Wise County, TXWCMessenger.com

Wise County honors sacrifices of vets

Wise County residents gathered Monday to pay respect to veterans who have paid the ultimate price in the name of freedom. Wise County Judge J.D. Clark and Sheriff Lane Akin headlined the annual Memorial Day ceremony at Wise County Veterans Memorial Park. The event was the first in-person ceremony since...
Marblehead, MAWicked Local

LETTER TO MARBLEHEAD EDITOR: Pack 11 honors those who served and community

Pack 11 honoring those who served and the community as well. As part of Marblehead’s Memorial Day tributes, our Cub Scouts in Pack 11 had the privilege of joining the other scouting units here to honor the men and women in our community who died while serving in the U.S. military. I want to thank Veteran's Agent David Rodgers on behalf of our entire Pack 11, for the work he does every day for veterans here and specifically for helping coordinate our involvement with the placing of flags on the gravesites of soldiers who gave their lives defending this country. It is a somber, reflective and meaningful practice and one that is incredibly important to the boys and girls of Pack 11 as they learn about civic duty and the rich sacrifices that have been made on their behalf and the behalf of their community. It has also provided an opportunity to reflect on the past year as a scouting unit and on the ideas of "what community means," as we were unable to flag the graves last year due to safety concerns surrounding the pandemic and its newness to our community. I'd like to share some of these reflections with you.