Memorial Day 2021 Honoring Those Who Made the Ultimate Sacrifice

Since we returned to the farm, my husband has marched with the VFW on Memorial Day. Over the years the veterans marching have changed, with the W.W. II veterans gradually disappearing from the group. This year the marchers were reduced in number by the death of a Viet Nam Veteran normally a part of their group, who passed away recently. It was a challenge to assemble marchers, at a time when fewer local men and women choose to join the military, but as it turned out, the largest group in quite a while arrived on a damp morning, assembling in the mist and drizzle in hopes that by 10 o'clock the weather would clear.