Shannon Sharpe Argues NBA Star Devin Booker is Trying to Prove He’s Not Soft, Claims He’s ‘Suffering From Light Skin Disease’
At the very end of Thursday night’s playoff game against the Los Angeles Lakers, Phoenix Suns All-Star guard Devin Booker was ejected for shoving Dennis Schroder. At a different point in the game, the push wouldn’t appear to be terribly egregious, but with 30 seconds to go, it was a clear display of frustration from Booker. One that Fox Sports host Shannon Sharpe claims is a symptom of “light skin disease.”www.mediaite.com