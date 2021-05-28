Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Putnam County, TN

Upperman Middle School announces new principal

ucbjournal.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePUTNAM COUNTY – The Putnam County School System announces Dr. Will Penner as the new Upperman Middle School principal. Penner brings his experience from Spring Hill where he has served as founding principal of Battle Creek Middle School, one of the most innovative STEM campuses in the state, since 2019. Before his time at Battle Hill Middle School, he was assistant principal to 1,100 students at Whitthorne Middle School in Columbia. Dr. Penner has also served as an adjunct professor of writing at Nashville State Community College in Dickson and taught honors English at Fairview High School and East Hickman High.

www.ucbjournal.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Tennessee Education
Putnam County, TN
Education
City
Nashville, TN
County
Putnam County, TN
City
Fairview, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Principal#Baylor University#Battle Hill Middle School#Whitthorne Middle School#Fairview High School#Putnam County Schools#Vanderbilt University#Doctor Of Education#Lipscomb University#Youthworker Movement#Alpha Chi Honor Society#Upperman Middle School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
Related
Putnam County, TNnewstalk941.com

Today In The Upper Cumberland: Be Nice

Sheila Barker, Summer Davenport discuss social media and the power of being nice. A recent federal study found social media is profoundly changing the way many people interact. It has become a place where people can how little restraint. The old saying “If you can’t say something nice” has been replaced with “I don’t care, I want my opinion out there.” Educators across our region are saying this is having an impact on kids. “Be Kind” weeks have been held in several counties trying to teach kids some of the basic skills that many of us in the adult population have lost. Sheila Barker is a Social-Emotional Wellness Coordinator for the Putnam County Schools. Summer Davenport is a School Counselor at Cane Creek Elementary.