Upperman Middle School announces new principal

Sheila Barker, Summer Davenport discuss social media and the power of being nice. A recent federal study found social media is profoundly changing the way many people interact. It has become a place where people can how little restraint. The old saying “If you can’t say something nice” has been replaced with “I don’t care, I want my opinion out there.” Educators across our region are saying this is having an impact on kids. “Be Kind” weeks have been held in several counties trying to teach kids some of the basic skills that many of us in the adult population have lost. Sheila Barker is a Social-Emotional Wellness Coordinator for the Putnam County Schools. Summer Davenport is a School Counselor at Cane Creek Elementary.