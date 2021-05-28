Upperman Middle School announces new principal
PUTNAM COUNTY – The Putnam County School System announces Dr. Will Penner as the new Upperman Middle School principal. Penner brings his experience from Spring Hill where he has served as founding principal of Battle Creek Middle School, one of the most innovative STEM campuses in the state, since 2019. Before his time at Battle Hill Middle School, he was assistant principal to 1,100 students at Whitthorne Middle School in Columbia. Dr. Penner has also served as an adjunct professor of writing at Nashville State Community College in Dickson and taught honors English at Fairview High School and East Hickman High.www.ucbjournal.com