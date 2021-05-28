EEOC condemns antisemitism in unanimous resolution
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) has unanimously approved a resolution condemning the recent violence, harassment and acts of bias against Jewish individuals in the United States, the agency announced today. The resolution reaffirms the Commission’s commitment to combat all forms of harassment and discrimination against members of the Jewish community, and to ensure equal opportunity, inclusion and dignity for all in the workplace.www.ucbjournal.com