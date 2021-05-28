Cancel
EEOC condemns antisemitism in unanimous resolution

By UCBJ Staff
ucbjournal.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) has unanimously approved a resolution condemning the recent violence, harassment and acts of bias against Jewish individuals in the United States, the agency announced today. The resolution reaffirms the Commission’s commitment to combat all forms of harassment and discrimination against members of the Jewish community, and to ensure equal opportunity, inclusion and dignity for all in the workplace.

