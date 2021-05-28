EEOC condemns antisemitism in unanimous resolution

The 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution is packed with significant rights and enforcement powers. It was passed by Congress then ratified by the states in 1868, as part of Reconstruction after the Civil War. Both the “due process” and the “equal protection” clauses are part of the 14th Amendment, and they are summarized here. Countless cases have applied and interpreted the meaning of these phrases. Their interpretation has been extensive and complicated, and is still ongoing.