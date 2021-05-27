Dollars and Sense: A Guide to Building Financial Literacy in Kids
Editor's note: This article was sponsored by BECU. American parents are talking to their kids about money, but kids may not be getting the message. While 68 percent of parents report talking to their young children about financial concepts such as budgeting or debt, many adults report feeling uncomfortable and uninformed having the conversation. Prolonging the money talk puts U.S. teens behind the curve, financially speaking. The National Center for Education Statistics reports that nearly a quarter of American 15-year-olds score below proficiency level on a financial literacy test, behind 15-year-olds in China, Australia and Belgium.www.parentmap.com