Requesting a (Partial) Retraction from Darrel Falk and BioLogos
BioLogos is a Christian organization with a unique mission to win Christians over to Darwinian theory, downplaying both scientific and theological reasons that a religious believer, or non-believer, might have for resisting. Not surprisingly, the staff at BioLogos has shown a consistent interest in books by Discovery Institute philosopher of science Stephen Meyer. They have wished to counter Dr. Meyer’s evidence-based arguments for intelligent design, most recently in Return of the God Hypothesis: Three Scientific Discoveries That Reveal the Mind Behind the Universe.evolutionnews.org