The Conjuring 3: The Devil Made Me Do It (HBO Max) - This movie is the sequel to “The Conjuring” and “The Conjuring 2,” but it’s actually the eighth in the “Conjuring” universe. “The Devil Made Me Do It” has Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga back in their original roles as real-life paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren, in a story based on Arne Cheyenne Johnson, who stood trial for the murder of his landlord, Alan Bono, in Connecticut in 1981. Johnson’s defense was that the devil made him do it. This releases in theaters today but is streaming on HBO Max for 31 days (at no additional cost to subscribers).