Packers Teammates Now Believe Aaron Rodgers Is “Gone”

Bears’ HC Matt Nagy is still trying to teach rookie QB Justin Fields and correct some of his mistakes in practice. “We went through the progression of what you see post-snap and why you don’t throw it to that spot, and he gave me a great answer as to why he went there,” Nagy said, via Adam Jahns of The Athletic. “So now we as coaches see why he did it. We can correct him. And now the next time that play’s called, I’m going to guarantee you that he won’t make the same mistake, and now you’ve got a chance to make a touchdown instead of an interception.”