Packers Teammates Now Believe Aaron Rodgers Is “Gone”

By Erik Lambert
sportsmockery.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Green Bay Packers had a plan. It seems like such a good one at the time. After all, it had worked to perfect once before. Have a Hall of Fame quarterback in place, draft a talented young successor, develop him, and then make the switch. That is what happened with Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers back in the late 2000s. Green Bay clearly hoped to repeat the process again after selecting Jordan Love in the 1st round last year.

www.sportsmockery.com
