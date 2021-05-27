Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law Enforcement

ACCREDITATION TEAM SEEKS PUBLIC COMMENT ON THE CHATTAHOOCHEE RIVER 911 AUTHORITY (CHATCOMM)

Posted by 
Sandy Springs, Georgia
Sandy Springs, Georgia
 22 days ago

On June 7, 2021, a virtual site-based assessment team from the Commission of Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. (CALEA), will be examining various aspects of Chatcomm 911/IXP, as it pertains to policies, procedures, management, and operations. Verification by the team that Chatcomm 911/IXP meets the Commission’s state-of-the-art standards is part of a voluntary process to gain accreditation and reaccreditation. This is a prestigious recognition of public safety emergency communications professional excellence.

The Chattahoochee River 911 Authority (ChatComm) is seeking re-accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. (CALEA), Communications Accreditation.

Members of the community and employees of the City of Sandy Springs are invited to offer comments by phone at 404-843-6602 on June 7, 2021, between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Telephone comments are limited to 10 minutes and must address ChatComm’s ability to comply with CALEA standards.

Written comments about ChatComm’s ability to meet the standards for Communications Accreditation should be sent to: Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement, Inc. (CALEA), 13575 Heathcote Blvd. Suite 320, Gainesville, VA. 20155; or emailed to calea@calea.org.

CALEA’s accreditation program requires Communications Centers comply with 213 applicable state-of-the-art standards in three basic areas; policy and procedures, administration, and operations.

For more information regarding the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. please write the Commission at 1357 Heathcote Boulevard, Suite 320 Gainesville, Virginia 20155; or call (703) 352-4225 or e-mail calea@calea.org.

Sandy Springs, Georgia

Sandy Springs, Georgia

5
Followers
45
Post
29
Views
ABOUT

Sandy Springs is a city in northern Fulton County, Georgia. As of the 2010 census, Sandy Springs had a population of 93,853, Sandy Springs is Georgia's seventh-largest city (just after Athens) and is the site of several corporate headquarters (though many are assigned "Atlanta" mailing addresses) such as UPS, Newell Brands, Inspire Brands, Cox Communications, and Mercedes-Benz USA's corporate offices.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chattahoochee River#Calea#Communications Centers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Cherokee County, GAtribuneledgernews.com

Cherokee Sheriff's Office invites public input for accreditation

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is inviting the public for an information and comment session as part of its process to renew international accreditation. Members of the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. (CALEA) are making a three-day virtual visit in July as part of a periodic process to determine if the Cherokee Sheriff’s Office meets the commission’s standards to renew its international accreditation. the sheriff's office has been accredited by the agency since 1996.
Gibson County, IN14news.com

State wants public comment in Gibson Water Authority’s rate hike request

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - If you would like to comment on Gibson Water Authority’s pending rate request, you have the chance to do so. The Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor (OUCC), the state agency representing consumer interests in cases before the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission (IURC), is reviewing the utility’s request and is scheduled to file testimony on Aug. 11, 2021.
Saint Petersburg, FLstpetecatalyst.com

Police department seeks re-accreditation from state agency

June 17, 2021 - The St. Petersburg Police Department next month will go through an on-site assessment as part of the re-accreditation process with the Commission for Florida Law Enforcement Accreditation Inc., known as CFA. According to a news release, a team from CFA will arrive on July 27 and conduct an evaluation, over two days, of all aspects of the department’s policies and procedures, management, operations and support services. As part of the re-accreditation process, CFA assessors seek comments from members of the department and the general public. To submit a comment, call 727-893-4900 on July 27 between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Written comments can be sent to CFA at P.O. Box 1489, Tallahassee, Florida 32302, or emailed to flaccreditation@fdle.state.fl.us. Comments, the release stated, must address the department’s ability to comply with CFA Core Competency Standards.
Springfield, ILnewschannel20.com

Springfield seeks public comment on use of grant funding

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The City of Springfield wants to hear from the public about how to use Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding. City officials are proposing a plan to use more than $776,000 in grant money toward COVID-19 mitigation. The proposal can be found here. All comments submitted...
Sevierville, TNMountain Press

Sevierville seeks public comment for corridor study

SEVIERVILLE — If one has ever had a complaint about how difficult it is to get up and down the Parkway from downtown to the Pigeon Forge city limits, or an idea on how to improve it, the city wants to hear from you this month. The city is working...
Indianapolis, INwbiw.com

INDOT seeking public comment regarding Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) Amendment 20-50

INDIANAPOLIS – INDOT is seeking public comment regarding Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) Amendment 20-50. Amendment 20-50 may be viewed online via the STIP web page at https://www.in.gov/indot/3132.htm. The public is encouraged to review amendments to learn of state and local transportation infrastructure improvements impacting Indiana communities. Upon reviewing amendments,...
Environmentaustintexas.gov

Final Winter Storm Task Force Meetings Seek Public Comment

The Austin City Council formed the Winter Storm Review Task Force to hear from the community and organizational representatives about your experiences during and in the aftermath of Winter Storm Uri. Join us on Friday, June 11 at 6pm to share your experiences and suggestions so that the City can...
PoliticsWest Newsmagazine

Public invited to comment on state audit

After months of petitioning for a state audit and following concerns about Town & Country’s multi-year Town Square project, residents will have a chance to speak directly to the state auditor’s office. A petitioner public meeting will be held at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 22 at Longview Farmhouse, 13525...
Illinois Statewalls102.com

Illinois officials seek public comment on rail use

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Transportation is inviting the public to comment and offer suggestions on a new study assessing the state’s rail system. Comments will be collected through mid-June at the website illinoisrailneeds.org. The information gathered will be used in the development of a statewide rail plan, a...
Leonardtown, MDPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Healthy St. Mary’s Partnership Seeks Public Comments on Draft Community Health Improvement Plan

LEONARDTOWN, MD (June 7, 2021) – The Healthy St. Mary’s Partnership (HSMP) is seeking public comments on the draft community health improvement plan for St. Mary’s County (Healthy St. Mary’s 2026). Community members can read the draft plan and provide feedback to HSMP for consideration before the plan is finalized at:  healthystmarys.com/Healthy-St-Marys-2026 Healthy St. Mary’s 2026 […] The post Healthy St. Mary’s Partnership Seeks Public Comments on Draft Community Health Improvement Plan appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Palmdale, CAAntelope Valley Press

Palmdale seeks public comments on General Plan

PALMDALE — The City of Palmdale is inviting public participation for a series of virtual joint General Plan Advisory Committee and public meetings this summer on specific policy topics including housing, safety, health and public facilities (schools, libraries, recreation). Participants will be able to review details of the policy frameworks...
Pound, WIKingsport Times-News

Pound on Supervisors’ public comment plate

WISE — The Wise County Board of Supervisors’ public comment period on Thursday included more from Pound. The board did pass two major matters before the end of Thursday’s meeting — acceptance of the county’s 2021-22 $11.4 million share of the school system budget, and approval of the county’s $57.17 million 2021-22 budget.
Colorado Statecsbj.com

Public can comment on Colorado redistricting

The Colorado Independent Redistricting Commissions Staff are currently taking public comment for consideration in the development of their preliminary plans. “Redistricting occurs once every decade," Carlos Perez, chair of the Colorado Independent Legislative Commission and an unaffiliated voter from Colorado Springs, said in a news release. "The state has changed over the last 10 years and so hearing from the public is an essential part of the process for creating fair maps that reflect those changes. The legislative commission is made up of ordinary voters and we are here to listen. We encourage everyone to let us know how the district lines should be drawn to best represent your community.”
Filer, IDmanisteenews.com

Filer Twp. seeks public comment for potential new housing development

FILER TWP. — The Filer Township DDA will host its second planning work session on June 22 to discuss possible development on a parcel of land located between Merkey and Red Apple roads. Public input is sought to help create a housing and retail development on the township-owned property. “The...