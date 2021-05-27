ACCREDITATION TEAM SEEKS PUBLIC COMMENT ON THE CHATTAHOOCHEE RIVER 911 AUTHORITY (CHATCOMM)

On June 7, 2021, a virtual site-based assessment team from the Commission of Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. (CALEA), will be examining various aspects of Chatcomm 911/IXP, as it pertains to policies, procedures, management, and operations. Verification by the team that Chatcomm 911/IXP meets the Commission’s state-of-the-art standards is part of a voluntary process to gain accreditation and reaccreditation. This is a prestigious recognition of public safety emergency communications professional excellence.

The Chattahoochee River 911 Authority (ChatComm) is seeking re-accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. (CALEA), Communications Accreditation.

Members of the community and employees of the City of Sandy Springs are invited to offer comments by phone at 404-843-6602 on June 7, 2021, between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Telephone comments are limited to 10 minutes and must address ChatComm’s ability to comply with CALEA standards.

Written comments about ChatComm’s ability to meet the standards for Communications Accreditation should be sent to: Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement, Inc. (CALEA), 13575 Heathcote Blvd. Suite 320, Gainesville, VA. 20155; or emailed to calea@calea.org.

CALEA’s accreditation program requires Communications Centers comply with 213 applicable state-of-the-art standards in three basic areas; policy and procedures, administration, and operations.

For more information regarding the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. please write the Commission at 1357 Heathcote Boulevard, Suite 320 Gainesville, Virginia 20155; or call (703) 352-4225 or e-mail calea@calea.org.