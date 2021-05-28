Cancel
U.S. Politics

DHS says no vaccine passport plans, clarifying Mayorkas

By Associated Press
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — The Department of Homeland Security says there won’t be any federal vaccination database nor any mandate that requires people to get a single vaccination credential. It says there are no plans for anything like a U.S. passport. DHS made the announcement Friday seeking to clarify what Secretary Alejandro...

Harrisburg, PArecordargusnews.com

House votes for ‘vaccine passports,’ Health secretary limits

HARRISBURG (AP) — Republicans in the Pennsylvania House on Wednesday voted to ban the use of so-called COVID-19 “vaccine passports” by colleges, universities or government buildings and put new restrictions on the health secretary’s powers during a health emergency. Representatives voted 112-89, on party lines, to approve the measure that supporters described as a way to protect private health information, […]
U.S. PoliticsArgus Observer Online

Traction stalls on bill to ban vaccine passports

ONTARIO – State Rep. Mark Owens. R-Crane, failed in an attempt to get immediate action on the House Floor on his bill to ban the issuance of vaccines passports in Oregon, as proof of obtaining a COVID-19 vaccine. His House Bill 3407 has 12 chief co-sponsors from both the Senate...
Immigrationyournewsnet.com

Mayorkas Comment on DHS Trip to Mexico

WASHINGTON - - Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas returns from his first trip as secretary to Mexico. The secretary visited with Mexico's secretary of foreign relations and other dignitaries to promote legitimate trade and travel between the neighboring countries. Some of the highlights include efforts to address root causes...
POTUSAOL Corp

DHS chief Mayorkas declares: 'The border is not open'

Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas is doubling down on Vice President Kamala Harris’s message last week to the people of Central America — “Do not come” — while casting it as a “humanitarian” plea. “Children and families don't need to put their hands, their lives, their life savings in...
Congress & Courtswcyb.com

Rep. Harshbarger introduces 'No Vaccine Passports for Americans Act'

WASHINGTON — Rep. Diana Harshbarger (R-Tennessee) introduced the "No Vaccine Passports for Americans Act" in the U.S. House Tuesday, her office announced. The bill would prohibit any COVID-19 vaccine passport or similar system of tracking people for vaccination proof. It would also prohibit the United States from working with third parties, including airlines, to develop or impose restrictions.
York County, PAwdac.com

PA House Committee Approved Vaccine Passport Ban

HARRISBURG – Legislation that bans the state, any county, local municipality, school district, and publicly-funded universities from requiring a proof of COVID-19 vaccination has been approved by the PA House Health Committee. Senate Bill 618 will make sure PA does not go the way of New York State and other governmental entities across the nation seeking to require vaccinations to gain entry to receive services, according to the bill’s sponsor, York County Sen. Kristin Phillips-Hill. The bill would also ban the state Health Secretary from unilaterally requiring face masks, imposing travel restrictions, implementing social distancing guidelines, mandating shelter in place, and closing privately-owned businesses. Senate Bill 618 now goes to the full state House for consideration.
Public Healthmadison

Wisconsin Assembly passes ban on 'vaccine passports'

No business or government entity — including health care facilities — could require proof of COVID-19 vaccination under a bill passed Wednesday by the Republican-led Wisconsin Assembly. Critics say the measure will sow doubts about the vaccine's safety and effectiveness — but its supporters say their intent is not to...
Harrisburg, PAwdac.com

PA House Lawmakers Vote To Prohibit Vaccine Passports

HARRISBURG – The PA House approved Senate Bill 618 which would prohibit use of so-called “vaccine passports” and set limits on the authority of the unelected Health Secretary under PA’s Disease Prevention and Control Act. The measure also prohibits the Health Secretary from ordering the closure of a business or requiring an individual who has not been exposed or potentially exposed to a contagious disease to physically distance from others, wear a face covering, conduct a specific hygiene practice, shelter in place, quarantine or isolate from others or restrict travel. It would also prohibit school districts, institutions of higher education, and other government entities from requiring proof of a COVID-19 vaccination to use the service, enter a building or undertake an activity. It also prohibits the use of tax dollars to create an electronic vaccine tracking system. The bill now returns to the Senate.
Healthkhn.org

Buttigieg Says Companies Should Be Encouraged To Use Vaccine Passports

Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg was asked about Texas' vaccine passport ban, and said the federal government should encourage their use. Separately, San Francisco may be the first U.S. city to mandate covid vaccines for all government employees. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg said that the federal government should "encourage"...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Axios

Biden's major border shake-up

Vice President Kamala Harris' trip to the border on Friday will play out amid the Biden administration widening shake-up of U.S. border policy and leadership. Driving the news: Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Tex.) tells Axios that he's been advised by a border official that as soon as mid-July the Biden administration will end all use of Title 42, a Trump-era policy citing coronavirus as rationale to block migrants at the border.