Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

USMEF: Argentina’s suspension of beef exports a misguided policy

By Jody Heemstra
drgnews.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast week the Argentine government announced a suspension of most beef exports, with a stated goal of bolstering domestic supplies. While some may view this as a potential boost for U.S. beef exports, U.S. Meat Export Federation Economist Erin Borror says the export suspension is of little benefit to anyone, and past experience suggests it will negatively impact both beef producers and consumers in Argentina. In the past, Argentina’s export restrictions created great uncertainty for ranchers and cattle feeders and made them less profitable, causing a pullback in production. With less beef being produced, consumption also suffered.

drgnews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beef#Cattle#Usmef#Argentine#The European Union#Australian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
Country
Argentina
Country
China
Related
AgriculturePosted by
Reuters

Most Belarus potash exports not affected by EU sanctions - analysts

VILNIUS/MOSCOW (Reuters) -The European Union’s ban on imports and transit of potash from Belarus will not affect most exports of the crop nutrient from the world’s top producer, provided the restriction stays in its current form, potash transporters and analysts said. The curbs apply to Belarus Potash Company (BPC) which...
EconomyBirmingham Star

China lodges complaint with WTO against Australia over trade tariffs

The Chinese commerce ministry said on Thursday that Beijing has filed a complaint with the World Trade Organization (WTO) over Australia's anti-dumping and anti-subsidy measures on three products. Ministry spokesman Gao Feng said that Beijing would now appeal against Australia's duties on imports of railway wheels, wind towers and stainless-steel...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

EU awards 61,606 tonnes of wheat imports under quotas

PARIS, June 25 (Reuters) - The European Union has awarded 61,606 tonnes of wheat imports for July under its tariff-rate quota (TRQ) scheme, data published by the European Commission showed. The EU granted 39,200 tonnes via a duty-free tranche for Ukrainian wheat and 22,406 tonnes under a reduced-tariff tranche open...
MarketsForexTV.com

Italy Non-EU Trade Surplus Increases In May

Italy’s surplus in the merchandise trade with countries outside the European Union increased in May, preliminary data from ISTAT showed on Friday. The non-EU foreign trade surplus rose to EUR 4.767 billion in May from EUR 4.114 billion in the same month last year. In April, the trade surplus was EUR 4.858 billion.
Agriculturepoandpo.com

Netherlands EU's largest meat exporter

Sixty percent of total Dutch earnings from meat sales are generated through meat exports and 40 percent through domestic meat sales. This is one of the findings in the latest edition of the Internationalisation Monitor published by Statistics Netherlands (CBS). Topics: Netherlands. After the Netherlands, the largest meat exporters in...
Agriculturebeef2live.com

Ranking Of Countries That Produce The Most Beef (USDA)

Ranking Of Countries That Produce The Most Beef (USDA) The United States was the largest producer of beef in the world in 2020 followed by Brazil & the European Union. The United States, Brazil and the European Union accounted for roughly 50% of the world's beef production. The United States...
Economyspglobal.com

EC opens dumping probe into HDG steel imports from Turkey and Russia

June-24-2021 Bursa — The European Commission announced June 24 it has opened an investigation into hot-dipped galvanized coil imports from Turkey and Russia, alleging imports of certain corrosion resistant steels originating from these countries were being dumped. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. The...
Economyspglobal.com

Gulf countries impose 33% antidumping tax on China's exports of aluminum products

The Gulf countries are set to impose a 33% antidumping tax on aluminum products imported from China from July 22 after the Gulf Cooperation Council, or GCC, issued a final ruling in the case. TThe decision was made by GCC's Bureau of Technical Secretariat of Anti Injurious Practices in International Trade and follows a preliminary ruling made in December 2020, according to a June 24 report by China Trade Remedies Information under the Ministry of Commerce.
Agriculturebeefcentral.com

Argentina returns to beef export trade, but under self-imposed restrictions

ARGENTINA has this week returned to the global beef export trade after its earlier self-imposed 30-day suspension – but only under significant limitations, some of which are likely to last until the end of the year. The Argentine government has announced modifications that will allow more product into international markets,...
Foreign Policywnax.com

Confronting China

South Dakota Congressman Dusty Johnson says the US has to confront China on a number of fronts. He says China is actively attempting to undermine American interests.. Johnson says fallout from the pandemic shows how much control the US has given to China…. China is one of the biggest buyers...
Agriculturejust-food.com

Argentina to maintain partial beef exports ban for rest of year

Argentina’s controversial ban on beef exports is to stay in place, at least partially, for the rest of this year, it is reported. According to news agency Reuters, the South American country’s government has said it will limit exports of some beef cuts for the next six months as part of its effort to control domestic food price inflation.
Agriculturelatinamericanews.net

Argentine gov't approves partial resumption of beef exports

BUENOS AIRES, June 22 (Xinhua) -- The Argentine government on Tuesday said it was allowing beef exports to partially resume, 30 days after suspending shipments abroad to guarantee the supply and optimum prices of the culinary staple for the domestic market. After meeting with President Alberto Fernandez and representatives of...
Agriculturerock947.com

EU grain industry warns of import surge from green goals

PARIS (Reuters) – European Union targets to reduce the environmental impact of farming could cut crop production sharply and turn the bloc into a net cereal importer, grain industry group Coceral said on Wednesday. Under its “Farm to Fork” strategy set out last year, the European Commission proposed objectives for...
Businesslatestnewspost.com

Argentina tries to export its way out of economic crisis

The Argentine government is sticking to its widely derided claim that it can double exports in the next five years, despite a struggling economy and the suspension last month of one of its key exports — beef. Argentina is one of the countries worst hit by coronavirus, which has deepened...
PoliticsThe Guardian

China issues furious response after Canada condemns human rights record

Canada has led more than 40 countries in expressing serious concerns over Beijing’s repressive actions in Xinjiang, Hong Kong and Tibet, prompting a furious response from Beijing over Canada’s colonial history. The exchange at the UN human rights council on Tuesday marks the latest downturn in relations between Canada and...