USMEF: Argentina’s suspension of beef exports a misguided policy

Last week the Argentine government announced a suspension of most beef exports, with a stated goal of bolstering domestic supplies. While some may view this as a potential boost for U.S. beef exports, U.S. Meat Export Federation Economist Erin Borror says the export suspension is of little benefit to anyone, and past experience suggests it will negatively impact both beef producers and consumers in Argentina. In the past, Argentina’s export restrictions created great uncertainty for ranchers and cattle feeders and made them less profitable, causing a pullback in production. With less beef being produced, consumption also suffered.