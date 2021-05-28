Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
High School

THE CLASS OF 2021

By Dave Campbell
Manteca Bulletin
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLike almost everything else in this COVID tainted year, Sierra High’s graduation Thursday was not normal. Although it started with “Pomp and Circumstance” and ended with the recessional after the awarding of diplomas, this year’s commencement will be a two-night affair with the class of 313 split in two. This cuts the crowd in half and spreads it over two nights with the second half commencing tonight at 7.

www.mantecabulletin.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chuck Mangione
Person
Steve Clark
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Sierra High#Ag#Activities#The Sierra Jazz Band
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
High School
News Break
Education
Related
Estacada, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Estacada graduates the class of 2021

120 Estacada seniors received their diplomas during commencement ceremony Saturday, June 12. It was raining, but that didn't put a damper on the festivities as members of the Estacada High School class of 2021 crossed the stage to receive their diplomas. The graduation ceremony was held at 7 p.m. Saturday,...
EducationPosted by
Daily Herald

Willows Academy Class of 2021

Graduates in the Class of 2021: 34. Valedictorian: Sofia Ullman. Salutatorian: Zosia Czarnik. Class Officers: President -- Morgan Villalovos; Vice President- Sofia Ullman; Secretary -- Sofia Faillaci; Treasurer -- Emma Dunaway; Trustee -- Barbara Burns. Academic and extracurricular achievements:. • Anne/Pili Rogg: Received a Scholastic Art Gold Key Award for...
Hamilton, MASalem News

Pingree celebrates Class of 2021

HAMILTON — As the confetti fell Sunday, members of Pingree School’s class of 2021 couldn’t help but smile. The private school in Hamilton graduated 94 seniors on Sunday. Among the speakers were graduating students Stephen Massillon, William Stevens, Shannon Conte, and Genesis Galdamez. Commencement is the culminating event of Pingree’s...
Mashpee, MAcapenews.net

Q&A With Senior Class President

All across the country, the Class of 2021 had to endure a very difficult school year and one quite like no other. Despite the hardships, the class is here and graduation is upon us. The Enterprise caught up with Mashpee Middle-High School’s senior class president, Clara Signs, to ask what this past year was like for her class, the memoires they will take away and more. Here is our Q and A with Clara:
Bellaire, TXthebuzzmagazines.com

Condit class reunion

Newly graduated members of the Class of 2021 reunited at the Condit Elementary School blacktop for a stroll down memory lane with their elementary-school principal, Fred Bowyer, now retired. Twenty-four students and their parents shared memories of their Condit years while enjoying desserts. The seniors, who scattered to different high schools, posed for a picture under the tiled archway from the original school building, as the tiles were hand-painted by many of them back in fifth grade. The evening was organized by Leslie Loughhead, Tara Whitting, Kristy Compton, Theresa Bosley, and Amy McGuire, who supplied the snacks and drinks. Pictured with Mr. Bowyer are (front, from left) Madeline Steffy, Roshni Kumar, Maya Hoffman, Cami Ferguson, Raquel Bosley, Chloe Atha, Hailee Hernandez, Adeline Lee, Rebecca Rock, Pranav Brahimbhatt; (back row, from left) Cameron Stancil, Matthew McGuire, Ethan Hoang, Bryce Liu, Ryan Moos, Mackenzie Jordan, Sutton Compton, Omar Busaidy, Alex Arakelian, Aidan Via, Xander Fell, Noah Cortez, Garrett Loughhead, and Zach Nguyen.
Milton, MAmiltontimes.com

Pierce drops accelerated classes

Starting in the fall, Pierce Middle School will hit the brakes for good on accelerated level math and English classes in Grades 7 and 8. The decision comes after a multi-year review of the long-held practice of placing students in classes based on high tested ability. It also follows a...
High Schoolshipnc.com

Congratulations to the BSHS Class of 2021

The Big Spring High School Class of 2021 recently celebrated their commencement on June 12. Senior Evan Shenk was among the 169 graduating seniors that celebrated their commencement earlier this month. Evan’s photo was inadvertently left on a do not publish list, and was not included in our new Grad Tab, which is featured inside of today’s newspaper. Congratulations to Evan, and the entire Class of 2021.
Worthington, PAleadertimes.com

CENTENARIAN IS THE ‘CLASS’ ACT

Leona Simmers Ruffaner, 103, is honored at the event Worthington-West Franklin High School held a reunion on Saturday for classmates from 1933-1984 but also included all classmates up to 1989. They had over 300 people show up for the reunion. There were four 14’ picture frames with photographs from years gone by. There was also old memorabilia that was enjoyed […]
Weaverville, CAtrinityjournal.com

EarthDance classes ongoing

EarthDance is offering ongoing classes at its location in Weaverville, 140 S. Miner St. EarthDance is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, and noon to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Judy Parsell’s class on Zendoodle at EarthDance on Saturday, July 10,...
Franklin County, VAFranklin News Post

Class of 2021 receives diplomas

Franklin County High School staged its first nighttime commencement in recent memory Thursday with family members and friends viewing the ceremony in a stadium named in honor of two former county educators. Gov. Ralph Northan’s recent Executive Order 79 allowed for full capacity at C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown...
Clinton, NYhamilton.edu

Class, the Environment, and Makeup

What can the cosmetics industry tell us about environmental equity? Sean Storr ’22 is looking to answer this question with his summer Levitt research project, “Environmental Equity and the Cosmetics Industry: An Intersectional Perspective.”. Storr will examine the “eco-beauty” movement that promotes cosmetic products made without hazardous chemicals, aiming to...
Lakeland, FLEvening Star

Lakeland graduates is class of 2021

LAKELAND — For most of this school year, the threat of COVID hung over every school event for Lakeland’s Class of 2021, from day-to-day classes to sporting events like basketball games. But despite the odds, they made it through the 2020-2021 school year with few coronavirus interruptions. Last year, the...
Hilo, HIWest Hawaii Today

Opening For All Classes Of Mechanics

Has opening in Hilo & Kawaihae for all classes of mechanics. Pay rate varies from. certifications and experience.Benefits include medical, dental, vision, vacation, sick leave, etc. Call Tony at. 808-217-1689 for more info.
Guntersville, ALadvertisergleam.com

'Partner in command' boat class

13 people attended the boating basics class at the Lake Guntersville Yacht Club last Saturday. Instructor Chuck Wills said they will offer a different kind of class this Saturday. It's called the "Partner in Command Class Boat Safety Class." This 2-hour seminar is for ladies only on how to safely take over when the boat commander needs help in local waters. They will discuss medical emergencies, man overboard and other emergencies and strategies for dealing with them.
laketravis.com

Online: Origami Class

Join us each Monday in June and July for a fun origami class with Outreach Librarian Karen Ballinger! She will lead us through some awesome folds as we create cool paper masterpieces!
Williamstown, MAwilliamsrecord.com

Class of 2021 Prizes and Fellowships

Based on a list provided by the dean’s office. John Sabin Adriance, Class of 1882, Prize in Chemistry:. Robert G. Barrow Memorial Prize for Music Composition:. The Erastus C. Benedict, Class of 1821, Prize in Biology:. Manting Xu (First Prize) and Erin Courville (Second Prize) The Erastus C. Benedict, Class...
Educationloonylabs.org

Surprise class prep time

Between the bout of depression and the fact that I have some weird thing going on that bloodwork apparently cant figure out I have accomplished roughly zero of the prep I need for my surprise class (more here). So how do I come up with four classes worth of material in just a few hours… magic! I wish, but really I think the best thing for me to do is come up with an outline and then just focus on the first lecture (of four). Since I try to write daily, I figure we can go through my thought process together!
Frankfort, KYrecordpatriot.com

Frankfort class of 1956 has 65th class reunion

FRANKFORT — Members of Fankfort High School's class of 1956 met in Frankfort on Saturday for their 65th class reunion. The class and guests met at the house of Delores Schmitt (Carter) on Forrest Avenue and relived old memories of their time together in high school, while enjoying sandwiches from East Shore Market.
New Orleans, LAneworleanslocal.com

Father Child Cooking Class

Dads and kids cook together in this special Father’s Day brunch class. We’re going to be making sausage biscuits and gravy, with a fruit salad. We’ll have iced Irish Coffees on hand for the dads, while our kids get juice. Kids can be any age, but it’s suggested that they are 6 years old and up. Come on over to the Southern Food & Beverage Museum on June 19, 2021, from 10am until 11:30am. Learn more – HERE.
Recipeslaketravis.com

Smoke the Perfect Brisket Class

Learn how to make World-Class Texas Brisket on your Smoker!. Chef Kareem El Ghayesh will teach you how to choose the right brisket at the store, how to prep, rub, cook, rest, and slice the perfect brisket. Menu includes: Prime Central Texas Style Brisket, Homemade Pickled Vegetables, and Egyptian-style Mac...