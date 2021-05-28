Newly graduated members of the Class of 2021 reunited at the Condit Elementary School blacktop for a stroll down memory lane with their elementary-school principal, Fred Bowyer, now retired. Twenty-four students and their parents shared memories of their Condit years while enjoying desserts. The seniors, who scattered to different high schools, posed for a picture under the tiled archway from the original school building, as the tiles were hand-painted by many of them back in fifth grade. The evening was organized by Leslie Loughhead, Tara Whitting, Kristy Compton, Theresa Bosley, and Amy McGuire, who supplied the snacks and drinks. Pictured with Mr. Bowyer are (front, from left) Madeline Steffy, Roshni Kumar, Maya Hoffman, Cami Ferguson, Raquel Bosley, Chloe Atha, Hailee Hernandez, Adeline Lee, Rebecca Rock, Pranav Brahimbhatt; (back row, from left) Cameron Stancil, Matthew McGuire, Ethan Hoang, Bryce Liu, Ryan Moos, Mackenzie Jordan, Sutton Compton, Omar Busaidy, Alex Arakelian, Aidan Via, Xander Fell, Noah Cortez, Garrett Loughhead, and Zach Nguyen.