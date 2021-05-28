Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

From Drug Dealer to Lawyer, Michigan Man’s Second Chance Pays Off

By Dana Marshall
Posted by 
1049 The Edge
1049 The Edge
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A judge not only gave this man a second chance, but he gave him a challenge. It paid off big time. This story begins with a young man in trouble with the law that seemingly had a rough future ahead of him. Edward Martell was a 27-year-old high school drop when he appeared in court for drug charges in 2005. Martell was facing up to 20 years in prison for selling cocaine when Wayne County Circuit Judge Bruce Morrow challenged the young Inkster man according to deadlinedetroit.com,

1049theedge.com
1049 The Edge

1049 The Edge

Battle Creek, MI
504
Followers
991
Post
103K+
Views
ABOUT

1049 The Edge plays the best alternative and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Battle Creek, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1049theedge.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Wayne, MI
Local
Michigan Government
City
Inkster, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Drug Dealer To Lawyer#Michigan Man#Wayne County Circuit#Deadlinedetroit Com#The Michigan Bar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law
News Break
Politics
Related
Ohio StatePosted by
1049 The Edge

Ohio Woman Arrested After Attacking McDonald’s Employee on Video

You will not believe the video footage of an Ohio woman violently attacking multiple McDonald's employees over slushie flavors. In the viral video taken by a McDonald's customer Brian Allen, you can see the suspect, Cherysse Helena Cleveland absolutely lose her mind over the fact that McDonald's employees won't mix 3 flavors of slushie for her. When I say lose her mind, I can not stress how quickly and violently this situation escalates. Cleveland jumps behind the counter and punches two female employees in the face as she went on a curse filled rant about her slushie. Warning: the video below contains bad language and violence.
Saint Joseph County, MIPosted by
1049 The Edge

State Troopers Search For Armed Robber

State Troopers, from the Marshall Post, are investigating an armed robbery that occurred Monday, June 14th, in St. Joseph County. At around 9:30 PM, Monday evening, an armed robber entered the Dollar General, located on US 12 in Mottville Township. The suspect is a white male, approximately 6’3” with a...
Mackinac County, MIPosted by
1049 The Edge

Road Rage On Big Mac Bridge Leads To Gunfire

A Ludington man has been charged after firing a gun in a road rage incident Saturday. Two road rage incidents ended in gun play on the Mackinac Bridge Saturday after heavy traffic, caused by a fatal accident, increased tensions. 65 year old William Pirkola of Ludington was arraigned in Mackinac...
Detroit, MIPosted by
1049 The Edge

Detroit Man Wins $30k Lottery, Buys $20k Chain, Then Gets Robbed

Having something stolen from you gives you just a sick feeling in your gut. But after striking such amazing luck like winning the lottery, the last thing you're thinking is that you could run into some bad luck, which is exactly what happened to a Detroit man identified as Jumal. The Detroit man won 30,000 dollars in the Michigan lottery and then used 2/3 of his winnings to buy a gold chain. The gold chain was valued at $20,000, and while wearing it to the gas station, it would be the last time wearing it.
Michigan StatePosted by
1049 The Edge

Is It Illegal to ‘Pull Through’ a Parking Space in Michigan?

You've probably done this: pulled into a parking space and realize the next one is open and you could avoid backing up when you leave. Did you just break the law?. I don't have to tell you that the way people drive these days is crazy. Bad behavior on the roads is not confined to the roads- it happens in parking lots too. I'm sure you've seen people speeding and cutting across rows of empty parking spaces to make a beeline for the exit. It's not as dangerous to pull completely through a parking space if the next one is empty, but is it illegal?
Kalamazoo, MIPosted by
1049 The Edge

No Charges Will Be Filed Against Y Bar Owner for Drink Tampering

No evidence, case closed in drink tampering investigation according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. On April 15th, 2021 we broke the story regarding multiple accusations of drink tampering at the Y Bar and Bistro after a local college student posted a video on TikTok detailing her experience. The video that was uploaded by Grace Van Overberghe has been viewed over 1.3 million times since she uploaded it on April 14th. In that video that you can see below, Grace alleges that her along with at least 14 other girls tested positive for opioids after having no memory of their night at the Y Bar.
Ohio StatePosted by
1049 The Edge

Ohio Man Lost Over $124,000 in Amazon Scam

Beware of this common Amazon scam that could cost you big. Scammers have been tricking elderly out of money all over the world using this tactic. However, this story is more heartbreaking than most because of the large amount the Rocky River, Ohio man lost to the scammers. Over $124,000! Here's how the scam worked according to a police report obtained by Cleveland19.com,
Ohio StatePosted by
1049 The Edge

70-Year-Old Ohio Man Pooped in Neighbor’s Yard Over Politics

A "Trump Man" just got busted for taking a dump in a Biden supporter's yard. Arguing over politics has officially gone too far. In 2020, Michigan had a group of Trump supporters that planned to kidnap and execute Governor Gretchen Whitmer. And we can't forget the insurrection on our Nation's capitol on January 6th. Just when we think things might get better this crappy situation in Ohio happens.
Ohio StatePosted by
1049 The Edge

Ohio Driver Calls Police on Car Dancing Man

This isn't breaking news, but apparently there are people that are angered by the happiness of others. So much so, that they would call the police on them. Can you imagine, being in such a good mood during all of this pandemic stuff that you would bust a move in your car? Well, that seemed dangerous to a passerby on May 12th in Strongville, Ohio according to cleveland.com,
Michigan StatePosted by
1049 The Edge

Michigan DNR Seeking Justice For Slain Lake County Albino Deer

Sad news coming out of Irons, MI as the well known Albino deer that people spot regularly has been killed, and the Michigan DNR is looking for any evidence that could lead them to find out why it happened. According to the DNR, the deer was killed with a crossbow between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m. on Sunday, May 30th, and was found along the border of one of the resident's property lines along North Bass Lake.
Michigan StatePosted by
1049 The Edge

Where is the Huge Cicada Brood X Michigan Expected in 2021?

Here's where the cicadas are and what we're missing. Don't misunderstand the title. The Brood X has emerged this summer. However, Michigan is seeing very little of these bizarre little creatures. After seeing videos pop up on TikTok and stories from publications like USA Today we brought you the story of cicadas invading Michigan. The predictions were close, but this isn't horse shoes. While Michigan is only seeing the emergence of cicadas in 2 or 3 Southern counties, Indiana and Ohio are all the buzz. As you can see in the map below from the USDA Forest Service, the areas in yellow are experiencing the Brood X. Basically, the entire state of Indiana, much of Central and Western Ohio and some of Pennsylvania are walking outside to the loud collaborative hum of bugs while hearing the crunch of their shells below their feet.
Michigan StatePosted by
Bend With Tasha

Is Michigan Required to Wear a Mask?

(Photo By Kastasha Harris/Pexels) Just a few days ago we received information that people that reside in Michigan no longer have to wear masks. This announcement has raised a lot of questions in the state of Michigan regarding what places, vaccinated and not vaccinated.