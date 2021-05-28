New Reptile Expo ‘Portage Repticon’ Coming June 12th To The Celery Flats

For those of you who like slithering with the snakes or crawling with the lizards, your chance to see some killer (not literally) reptiles is coming up next month with an all ne reptile show named the "Portage Repticon." Going down Saturday, June 12, from 12 - 4 p.m. at the Celery Flats Historical Area at 7335 Garden Lane, this event is totally FREE, with NO registration required. We're starting to see more events come back and this is a great way to get up close and personal with some fascinating creatures. There you'll get to touch some reptiles and even take a picture with a few., while learning cool reptile facts, characteristics and habitats from fun presentations.