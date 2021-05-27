CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

How Trust Can Power Renewable Energy

By Interview conducted, edited by Ted O'Callahan
yale.edu
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleThe Values Proposition series is made possible by The Forrest E. Mars, Sr. Fund for Values and Ethics in Management. Negotiating an agreement or a financial transaction, we think of two parties. We shouldn’t forget that space in between. To create the right conditions for a deal, you have to get...

insights.som.yale.edu

Comments / 0

Related
mountainvalleynewspaper.com

RTI Begins Renewable Energy Initiative

By Sherri Blevins Rainsville Technology Inc. (RTI) recently revealed its decision to move to 100% clean, renewable energy. It plans to be the first Moriroku Technology Manufacturing Plants in North America to meet this goal.To meet this challenge, RTI signed a Green Flex Agreement with the Sand Mountain Electric Cooperative.…
ENERGY INDUSTRY
theedgemarkets.com

No renewable energy to be exported to Singapore — KeTSA

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 22): Only non-renewable energy is allowed to be exported to Singapore and power sales through self-developed transmission and interconnection facilities to Singapore will not be allowed. Energy and Natural Resources Ministry (KeTSA) in a statement on Friday said the government has decided to review the Guide for...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renewable Energy#Green Power#The Forrest E Mars#French#Yale Som#Ppa#Covid#Asian American#Vietnamese#Buddhist
techxplore.com

Energy storage ecosystem offers lowest-cost path to 100% renewable power

As states reach higher toward 100% renewable operation, energy storage will be key to enabling a more variable power supply. But no single technology will be a silver bullet for all our energy storage needs. Rather, a portfolio of storage solutions makes best economic sense for future energy systems, according...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Mexico touts renewables, while blocking solar, wind projects

Mexico’s government claimed Tuesday that it is leading a transition to more renewable energy, even though President Andrés Manuel López Obrador is pushing to restrict private wind and solar projects.In a statement following a visit by U.S. climate envoy John Kerry Mexico said it was seeking to cooperate with the United States on renewable energy. But many of the wind and solar electrical plants that López Obrador wants to limit were built by U.S. or Spanish firms.The statement touted “cooperating closely with the United States to accelerate the roll-out of renewable energy in Mexico, including wind, solar, geothermal...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rubbernews.com

MonTech plant running on renewable energy

BUCHEN, Germany—Testing instrument supplier MonTech GmbH started its green initiatives back in 2007, and now the Buchen-based firm is starting to see its efforts pay off. The company, which boasts more than 75 instrument and software solutions, said its factory in Buchen now runs completely on renewable energy, and MonTech is looking at its next goal: achieving a 100 percent recycling rate.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Jobs
Country
Philippines
Martinsville Bulletin

Renewable energy spurs some questions

Proponents of replacing fossil fuels and nuclear energy with clean renewable energy are hitting some stiff headwinds, and it isn’t from the soon-to-be extinct coal companies, major utilities or Big Oil. As a recent article in Forbes points out, the stiffest opposition to installing wind turbines and industrial-size solar farms is coming from the people in rural areas who will have to live next to them.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
BBC

How energy flexibility can save us money and cut carbon

Imagine your future home as an energy hub storing electricity from the grid when clean wind power is plentiful, and then selling it back - at a profit - when demand surges elsewhere. For Sussex grandmother Kate Giammatteo, that future is happening right now. She has batteries bolted to the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
kyma.com

Almond shells turned into renewable energy

One company is turning almond shells into plant food. (KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - In this CNN report, we learn of one company in the central valley of California is turning almond shells into renewable energy. CEO of the company Corigin, Mike Woelk, says this is a win for society. Woelk...
AGRICULTURE
CoinTelegraph

Platform releases project token to help supply renewable energy power to households and cryptocurrency miners

As the prices of Bitcoin (BTC) have risen this year, so have the concerns about the energy consumption of cryptocurrency mining. Due to the Proof of Work (PoW) protocol for mining, some estimates suggest that the Bitcoin network uses almost as much energy as Argentina. Therefore, many skeptics are quick to blame the digital currency for carbon emissions and climate change. As a result, although some cryptocurrencies don’t use mining at all, the industry as a whole is often quick to receive blame for its environmental impact.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WCAX

Solar project to power Middlebury College toward renewable energy goal

MIDDLEBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - A big step toward complete renewable energy power in Middlebury-- a project to put 29,000 solar panels on 30 acres of Middlebury College’s land broke ground on Tuesday. It’s part of an effort to have Middlebury College operate on 100% renewable energy by 2030. Officials say...
MIDDLEBURY, VT
Iowa State Daily

The future of renewable energy for the individual consumer

Carrie Chapman Catt Center hosted a speaker to talk about the future of clean energy as America examines alternative renewable resources. Jon Carson, founding and managing partner of Trajectory Energy Partners, spoke about the future of alternative, clean energy as more states, like Iowa, are shifting to renewable resources. Carson seeks to inspire the Iowa State and Ames community to fight for the transition to renewable energy.
The Conversation Africa

How socio-economic conditions shape renewable energy uptake in Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe considers renewable energy a game changer for rural development. It sees it as an opportunity to increase access to electricity in the country’s rural areas. Currently, 83% of urban households have access to electricity, versus 13% of rural households. Overall, more than 60% of the population still rely on solid biomass fuel for thermal needs and have no access to clean energy sources. About 20% of urban households use wood as the main cooking fuel because of the unreliablilty of electricity supply and financial constraints.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
philosophynews.com

How can we solve the energy crisis and mitigate climate change?

Symptoms of the looming climate crisis abound: 50-year extreme heat events happening every year, melting of polar ice sheets, forest fires that encircle the globe, tropical cyclones of greater size, intensity and, as was very evident in Hurricane Ida’s recent visit to New York, unprecedented levels of precipitation. These are all expected outcomes of the increasing quantities of greenhouse gases we have been pumping into the atmosphere, and they are going to get worse. Nothing we are doing suggests that we will keep global temperatures within 2°C of pre-industrial levels—a goal of the Paris Agreement. An increase of 2°C would be extremely unpleasant. An increase of 5°C by 2100—predicted by some of the business-as-usual models and compatible with our current trajectory—would be planet-changing. Temperatures will not stop rising just because we have hit the arbitrary cut-off point of 2100, and what may happen thereafter is truly frightening.Solving the impending crisis requires amending our energy choices, but we must appreciate how restricted our options are. Any energy choice ultimately lives or dies by its EROI: energy returned on (energy) invested. A seam of coal might supply a given quantity of energy. Against this there is the amount of energy we must invest to extract it—energy expended by miners, energy put into building tools, etc. The EROI of this coal is the ratio of the energy it yields to the energy we invested in its extraction. Both material and social features of a society depend on the EROI of its energy sources. To maintain a society recognizably akin to ours in terms of its material comforts is estimated to require an EROI in the range 11-14. To maintain a society with some of the hallmarks of successful liberal democracies—high scores on the Human Development Index, childhood health, gender equality, female literacy—may require a societal EROI of around 25.Mitigating climate change while maintaining energy sources with the required EROIs. . .
ENVIRONMENT
geekwire.com

Is the tide turning on renewable marine power? Entrepreneurs test wave-powered energy systems

When people ask Brian Polagye how difficult is it to extract energy from the ocean, he offers an anecdote. The University of Washington associate professor was at a conference years ago, and heard from the chief technology officer of a marine energy startup who previously developed tech for outer space for many years. The marine sector, said the CTO, was much harder than what he’d dealt with outside our atmosphere.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
industryglobalnews24.com

India-UK to launch joint plan for smart power and renewable energy

India-UK agree to launch a joint program for renewable energy and smart power. This initiative will promote wind generation and solar energy storage. The third UK-India Energy for Growth Dialogue was concluded on Friday. Raj Kumar Singh, the Minister for Power and New and Renewable Energy and Kwasi Kwarteng, UK Business and Energy Secretary have agreed on a new joint....
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy