NBA DraftKings DFS Lineup Picks 5/28/21

By Tyler Worthington
lineups.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrae Young ($8,600) vs Knicks- The Hawks didn’t come away with a victory in game 2 but Trae Young was excellent once again for his Atlanta squad. In his first two career playoff games, he is now averaging 31.0 PPG 8.5 APG, and 4.0 RPG while shooting over 50% from the field and from 3. Trae has been on another level in the playoffs and the ease at which he is scoring is encouraging. His teammates struggled to hit shots in game 2 and I expect that to change so I think we could see another double-double for Trae as we saw in game 1 of this series as the Hawks head home.

www.lineups.com
