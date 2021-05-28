Huntingburg couple arrested on multiple charges
HUNTINGBURG — A Huntingburg couple was arrested Wednesday for dealing in methamphetamine, among several other charges. Narcotics detectives with the Dubois County Sheriff’s Office received complaints over the past few weeks about possible illegal drug activity at a Huntingburg residence. The sheriff’s office and Huntingburg Police Department officers visited the residence Wednesday to investigate and conduct a welfare check on a possible resident. Police spoke to April Blackwood, 45, and found probable cause to obtain a search warrant of the residence.duboiscountyherald.com