Editorial: A welcome return to traditional commencements

Kokomo Tribune
 28 days ago

Graduations always have held such promise. They signal accomplishment and are viewed as a rite of passage into adulthood. The image that comes to mind is that of a disheveled and dirty child loping beside a young adult; the child has a broad smile, his older self, a confident grin. They walk hand-in-hand, the grip gradually loosening until they part ways.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
Related
LotteryHerald-Dispatch

Editorial: Promise scholarship should return to its roots

Obtaining a Promise scholarship will be easier for the high school graduating class of 2021, but that fact points to a weakness in the 20-year-old program for the state’s highest-achieving graduates. As with many programs, Promise started out with good intentions and good results, but things tend to change after...
Springfield, ILaltondailynews.com

Catholics welcomed to return to Sunday Mass

The Springfield Catholic Diocese is encouraging its members to return to Mass now that all COVID-19 restrictions for public gatherings at the state level have been lifted. Exceptions will still be made for those who have COVID-19 or for those who come into contact with other people who are ill.
Portland, ORpdx.edu

Commencement

All videos are pre-recorded and will be available to view and access after their debut. Each school and college will host its own event with individual student recognition. A general broadcast of the 2021 Virtual Commencement ceremony will be televised through Oregon Public Broadcasting Plus (OPB+) on Sunday, June 13th at 11:00 am PT.
Fullerton, CAfullerton.edu

Commencement 2021: Promise Fulfilled

Cal State Fullerton President Fram Virjee made a promise last year during the height of the pandemic to the graduates of the classes of 2020 and 2021. They would be able to participate in a commencement ceremony, once it was safe to do so. Promise kept. From June 12-15, about...
Des Moines, IAdrake.edu

CPHS 2021 Commencement Ceremonies

The College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences (CPHS) held an in-person, socially-distant commencement ceremony for professional program students on Friday, May 14th, 2021. The undergraduate health sciences students were part of one of the four University ceremonies held on Saturday, May 15th. Receiving their degrees and doctoral hoods during the Hooding and Commencement Ceremony were 43 Occupational Therapy Doctoral (OTD) students and 94 Doctor of Pharmacy (PharmD) students. The three graduates from the inaugural Master of Athletic Training Class received their degrees as well. In addition to the doctoral and master’s degrees, many students also received additional degrees or designations. Also joining were four of the graduates from the 2020 graduating class. Receiving their Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences (B.S.) degrees during the Undergraduate Commencement Ceremony were 39 students.
Falls Church, VAFalls Church News-Press

Congressional Students Gather for Commencement

On Friday, June 4, Congressional School (3229 Sleepy Hollow Rd., Falls Church) honored the 31 members of its 8th grade class of 2021 at a commencement ceremony in front of an audience of family members in the school’s auditorium. The student body and extended family members watched the ceremony via live stream.
Edmonds, WAmyedmondsnews.com

High school commencement 2021: A traditional sendoff returns for Edmonds-Woodway seniors

More than 300 graduating seniors in Edmonds-Woodway High School’s Class of 2021 received their diplomas Saturday, June 19 at Edmonds District Stadium. Parents, friends and well-wishers watched the proceedings from the grandstands in a welcome return to a more traditional graduation, a marked contrast to last year’s drive-through event necessitated by the COVID pandemic.
Falconer, NYwnynewsnow.com

New Traditions Highlighted During Falconer High School Commencement

FALCONER – Falconer High School held its 73rd commencement on Thursday evening. In total, 88 students graduated in the class of 2021 during an outdoor ceremony at Bill Race Field on the high school’s grounds. The class’s valedictorian Mikaela LeBaron spoke to the legacy her classmates will leave behind, including...
PoliticsAthens Messenger

Editorials

To start, I want to expressed my profound thanks to Kaitlin Thorne for her time here with The Messenger and wish her only but the best of luck…. Best sign of return to normal is the return of the band concerts on the green at Ohio University. These Wednesday evening events have been a g…
Collegesbendsource.com

The "Delta" in Higher Education

Throughout my career I've seen how a college degree gives a graduate the kind of agency over a future that was otherwise uncertain. In mathematics, "delta" represents a change in some quantity. For higher education, a measure of student success is the delta from the time a student enters college to the time they graduate with a degree. The more the delta, the more the change in the student's skill sets related to critical thinking, communication and commitment to lifelong learning, among other skills. The trouble with higher education is that this delta is not available to everyone. Barriers come from many places. Certainly, financial barriers are a common theme throughout higher education. However, there are many other barriers, and some are even more challenging than financial. Location of educational opportunities is also a major factor. Having opportunities in Central Oregon is critical for access to those who live here. Locally, however, access is also affected by the lack of available child care and affordable housing.
HealthRegister Citizen

Deficiencies addressed at WVa schools for deaf, blind

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Education officials on Thursday released recommendations to address deficiencies at the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind, including a plan to consolidate the schools. The Department of Education released a 39-page report following an on-site review at the schools in Romney. The schools...
WorldMySanAntonio

2020-2021 SEP school calendar: Will be 200 days

The Ministry of Public Education (SEP) , through the Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF), published the School Calendar for the 2021-2022 cycle , which will consist of 200 school days, applicable throughout the Republic for schools in preschool, primary and secondary, public and private education incorporated into the National Educational System. For normal education and the training of Basic Education teachers, it will be 195 days.
Relationshipschristenseninstitute.org

Now is the time to scale student support. For that, students’ relationships must be front and center.

School leaders nationwide are confronting the stark reality that students aren’t facing just an academic crisis, but a social one. While there’s no shortage of solutions to tackle unfinished learning, these initiatives are often missing a critical strategy cited by decades of youth development research: building students’ relationships. As schools plan for the summer and upcoming school year, a road to reconnection must be paved in order to ensure student engagement and empowerment.
Worldqatar-tribune.com

High school results out; overall success rate stands at 85%

Minister of Education and Higher Education HE Dr Mohammed bin Abdul Wahed Al Hammadi on Wednesday approved the results of the General and Specialized Secondary Certificate exams for the 2020-2021 academic year. The success rate in the scientific track was 88.48 percent in day schools, and 31.58 percent in adult...
CollegesThe Chronicle of Higher Education

Student Success This Fall Will Depend on Faculty-Staff Cooperation

This article is excerpted from a new Chronicle special report, “The Future of Teaching: How the Classroom Is Being Transformed,” available in the Chronicle Store. One endless year ago, administrators could plausibly think they understood “the college experience,” because it was steeped in rituals, rhythms, and requirements that stretched back decades. The pandemic severed those connections along with any sense of normalcy — maybe forever. This fall, the academic and cultural experiences that colleges and universities aspire to offer will most certainly be new, but they will not be “normal,” and we should avoid fanciful phrasings that seek to elide that reality.
Mental HealtheSchool Online

3 ways to support students with disabilities post-pandemic

Students with disabilities tend to show greater learning losses over the summer, and at times grow at academically higher rates than peers without disabilities, according to a new study showing detailed insight on academic growth among students with disabilities. The new research, Understanding differential growth during school years and summers...
Public Healthaithority.com

Instructure Releases Research on the State of K-12 that Explores Pandemic’s Impact on U.S. Schools

Instructure, the makers of Canvas, released new data that explores how the pandemic has impacted K-12 education, and identifies six key trends moving forward for U.S. schools. Positive shifts include teachers and parents becoming more open to new ways to teach and learn, and finding value in technology to stay connected. Student engagement became the leading metric of student success, with 92% of educators calling it the most important factor. The data also underscores challenges in areas like equity, with low income households more than twice as likely to report difficulty in helping their children remain engaged.
Collegesuniversitybusiness.com

How colleges can be more LGBTQ+ friendly and more inclusive

An institution of higher education that fully embraces inclusivity is more likely to be successful in the recruitment and retention of larger pools of students, says Michael Dango, Assistant Professor of English and Media Studies at Beloit College in Wisconsin. Those that don’t could bring in heightened risk, namely the...