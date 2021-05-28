Cancel
Allen Park, MI

Daughter who helped mother during medical emergency presented with award

By Times-Herald Newspapers
downriversundaytimes.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALLEN PARK — Gabriella Mokler was honored by the Allen Park Police and Fire departments with the Lifesaving Award after she helped her mother during a medical emergency. Gabriella, 9, is currently living with her family at a hotel in Allen Park after being one of eight families displaced by a Feb. 8 fire at a Lincoln Park apartment building. Gabriella and her mother lost almost all their personal belongings in the fire.

www.downriversundaytimes.com
