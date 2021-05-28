Cancel
Astronomy

Incredible Image Shows The Center Of Our Galaxy Like We Have Never Seen It Before

By Dr Alfredo Carpineti
IFLScience
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe center of the Milky Way is a place of great beauty and extreme events, some of which astronomers finally been able to image. In this incredible new composite photograph, you can see these cosmic phenomena at work. Powerful X-rays light the central regions surrounding the supermassive black hole at the center of our galaxy, Sagittarius A*, with powerful magnetic fields stretching for hundreds of light-years.

