Microsoft's CEO: Orwell's 1984 May Come True as Soon as 2024

By Editorials
gamepressure.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to the president of Microsoft, the reality of George Orwell's 1984 may come true in just a few years, at least in terms of AI development. Brad Smith, president of Microsoft, appeared on an episode of the British documentary program Panorama and warned of the dangers of not having legal restrictions on the use of artificial intelligence. According to Smith, George Orwell's scenario, presented in the famous dystopian novel 1984 could come to pass much sooner than we think. To prevent this from happening, legislators need to put the right safeguards in place before that happens.

www.gamepressure.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Orwell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ceo#British#Panorama#Cctv#Comparitech#Pentagon
