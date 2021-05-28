Cancel
Video Games

Minecraft 1.17 Pre-release Now Available - Return of Candles and New Achievements

By Editorials
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe release of the Caves & Cliffs update for Minecraft is fast approaching. The game has just received the 1.17 pre-release update. The release of the highly anticipated Caves & Cliffs is getting closer. Proof that Minecraft is currently on the final straight to this important update comes with the release of 1.17 pre-release update. This means that from now on the developers will only focus on fixing existing problems, and we will only see new content with the full release of version 1.17.

