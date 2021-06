One of the perks of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, other than the rotation of free games and day one additions, is the inclusion of Xbox Live. That being said, Microsoft has added a few more perks since the membership's birth, including offering up a trial for Disney Plus in the past. For those feeling some FOMO over all of the Marvel hype over the Disney subscription service, Team Green has just announced that it is bringing back the Disney Plus membership trial for those with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.