The recent State of Play dedicated to Horizon: Forbidden West allowed us to take a new look at this second adventure of Aloy’s in this post-apocalyptic universe, which as we could see, is surrounded by water on all sides. Despite being released on PS4 as well, Guerrilla Games has put all the meat on the grill so that the game looks like the owners of a PS5 expect, and a good example of this is precisely in the liquid element, for whose creation they have spent “an enormous amount of time”.