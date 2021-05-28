7 Ways to Boost Fourth Grade Reading Comprehension

In this blog Enrique A. Puig and Kathy S. Froelich, authors of Teaching K-12 Transdisciplinary Literacy, discuss the importance of transdisciplinary literacy. We are all living through the impact of a pandemic that has opened our eyes to the importance of an abundance of education. Clearly, an abundance of education includes the language arts, mathematics, sciences, social studies, and arts. The intermingling of all these disciplines is what has ultimately led to solution-seeking behaviors that is helping find cures and engaging communities to help each other. Silos of knowledge has never helped humanity move forward. Consequently, an abundance of education means creating conditions for learning that foster transdisciplinary literacy learning. With that said, how do we promote transdisciplinary literacy learning that focuses on the reciprocity of the disciplines to generate new thinking?