9 canned Ranch Waters you must drink this summer
A couple shots of tequila, a generous gulp of Topo Chico and a splash of lime juice — the Ranch Water cocktail is as essential to a Texas summer as well-functioning A/C. It's no surprise that booze producers have capitalized on the exploding hard seltzer trend to put the beloved Texas cocktail in a can. Most of them use a base alcohol from agave and other sugar sources, while a select few tap real tequila for their Ranch Water.preview.houstonchronicle.com