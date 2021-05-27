Mask mandate in Pa. will be lifted by June 28

As states continue to lift their mask mandates, frontline workers in the food industry worry about their safety. CDC guidelines now state that people who are fully vaccinated no longer need to wear a mask in many indoor settings. While this guidance reflects our ongoing success curbing the spread of COVID-19, it also leaves concerns for food industry workers facing potential exposure. The United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW), a labor union that represents these essential food workers, points out that many unvaccinated people who refuse to wear masks will continue to enter restaurants, creating a health hazard for the employees. While regulations are in place, many individuals continue to disregard local guidelines at the expense of others’ safety.