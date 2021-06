While the first three episodes of Lisey’s Story have provided audiences some hair-raising and intense moments, none of them hold a candle to what is in the chapter titled “Jim Dandy.” Those who are familiar with Stephen King’s book were given the chance to gird themselves for the experience after last week, as the miniseries put Jim Dooley in Scott’s old office, just waiting for Lisey to come in – but no amount of preparation could get anyone ready for what unfolds. Notably, part of that is because there are some standout changes in the adaptation version of events when compared to the novel… which, of course, brings us to the subject of this feature.